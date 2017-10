Who Has More Twitter Followers? Katy Perry Or Ellen DeGeneres?

1. MILEY CYRUS IS TEAMING WITH RUSSELL SIMMONS TO EXECUTIVE PRODUCE A DOCUMENTARY ABOUT HOMELESS YOUTH. MILEY WILL ALSO APPEAR IN THE DOC, “LOST IN AMERICA,” AS WILL HALLE BERRY, AND JON BON JOVI. MILEY CYRUS’ DAD IS ALSO A MUSICIAN JUST LIKE HER, WHAT IS HIS NAME? HERE’S A HINT: HE SINGS “ACHY BREAKY HEART”

BILLY RAY CYRUS

2. IF YOU HAPPEN TO STOP BE IN AUSTRALIA ON HALLOWEEN, YOUR BURGER MIGHT HAVE A LITTLE EXTRA CRUNCH TO IT. A FAST FOOD CHAIN HAS ANNOUNCED THAT IN HONOR OF THE HOLIDAY, THEY’RE SELLING A BURGER TOPPED WITH BUGS. THE “BUGSTABURGER” WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE ON TUESDAY AND INCLUDES EXTRA PROTEIN IN THE FORM OF DEHYDRATED ANT MAYO AND ROASTED MEALWORMS, SANDWICHED BETWEEN A BLUE BUN. WHICH FAST FOOD CHAIN HAD THE HALLOWEEN “BLACK WHOPPER” IN 2015?

BURGER KING

3. Ellen DeGeneres is being slammed as sexist after tweeting a picture of herself gawking over Katy’s chest with, “Happy birthday, [Katy]! It’s time to bring out the big balloons,” written over the image. WHO HAS MORE TWITTER FOLLOWERS? KATY PERRY? ELLEN?

KATY PERRY – 105 MILLION

ELLEN – 75 MILLION

4. WHEN IT COMES TO HALLOWEEN COSTUMES, MOST KIDS LOVE TO DRESS UP AS THEIR FAVORITE SUPERHERO, OR PRINCESS, BUT THERE ARE A FEW KIDS WHO LIKE TO EMBRACE THE SCARINESS OF THE HOLIDAY. A NEW POLL ASKED PARENTS WHICH COSTUMES THEY WOULD FIND SCARIEST TO DRESS THEIR CHILD AS THIS HALLOWEEN, AND THIS WAS THE RESULTS – GRIM REAPER IN AT 3RD WITH 38%, DEVIL IN SECOND WITH 42%…WHICH COSTUME CAME IN FIRST? CLOWN, VOLDEMORT OR ZOMBIE?

ZOMBIE 56%(CLOWN (30%) 8TH, VOLDEMORT (27%) 9TH PLACE)

5. MY MAN LIONEL RICHIE AS COME UP WITH A NEW CATCH PHRSOE FOR THE ‘AMERICAN IDOL” REBOOT. ARE YOU READY? IT’S “HERE COMES DA JUDGE”. APPARENTLY HE HAS FILED TO COPYRIGHT THE PHRASE. LIONEL RICHIE HAS AN ALBUM OF THE YEAR GRAMMY WIN FOR HIS ALBUM “CAN’T SLOW DOWN”. CAN YOU NAME ANY SONG FROM THAT ALBUM? CAN’T SLOW DOWN. ALL NIGHT LONG. PENNY LOVER. STUCK ON YOU. LOVE WITH FIND A WAY. THE ONLY ONE. RUNNING WITH THE NIGHT. HELLO