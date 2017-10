YELLOW, ORANGE AND WHITE 1. TODAY IS NATIONAL CANDY CORN DAY! THERE ARE THREE COLORS THAT MAKE UP THE TRADITIONAL CANDY CORN, WHAT ARE THEY? 2. ADELE’S MOST RECENT ALBUM “25” MAY NOT BE ON THE TOP OF THE CHARTS ANYMORE, BUT THAT DOESN’T MEAN IT STILL ISN’T A HUGE HIT. ON LAST WEEK’S “BILLBOARD” 200, “25” LANDED AT NUMBER 103, MAKING IT THE ALBUM’S 100TH CONSECUTIVE WEEK ON THE “BILLBOARD” ALBUM CHART. TRUE OR FALSE, ADELE’S PREVIOUS RELEASE, “21,” IS NOW SPENDING ITS 348TH WEEK ON THE “BILLBOARD” 200 (AT NUMBER 181), WHICH EXTENDS HER RECORD FOR THE LONGEST CHARTING ALBUM BY A WOMAN?

TRUE 3. HAPPY 39TH BIRTHDAY TO MATTHEW MORRISON! MORRISON IS KNOWN FOR HIS ROLE AS WILL SCHUESTER ON THIS FOX TELEVISION SHOW THAT AIRED FROM 2009–2015.

GLEE

4. IT’S OFFICIAL: NOBODY GOES TO THE MOVIE THEATRES. “JIGSAW” TOPPED THE BOX OFFICE AT A WEAK $16 MILLION DOLLARS. ON THE FLIP SIDE, WHAT IS THE HIGHEST GROSSING HORROR MOVIE OF ALL TIME ACCORDING TO BOX OFFICE MOJO? THE SIXTH SENSE? HANNIBAL? OR THE EXORCIST?

THE SIXTH SENSE – $672.8 MILLION (1999) 1STPLACE

THE EXORCIST – $441.3 MILLION (1973) 4TH PLACE

HANNIBAL – $351.6 MILLION (2001) 6TH PLACE

5. ANTHONY RAPP HAS ACCUSED KEVIN SPACEY OF TRYING TO SEDUCE HIM IN 1986. RAPP WAS 14 AND SPACEY WAS 26. KEVIN HAS RESPONDED BY APOLOGIZING FOR THE INCIDENT, WHICH HE DOESN’T REMEMBER, AND HAS ALSO SAID THAT HE IS LIVING AS A GAY MAN. KEVIN SPACEY HAS TWO ACADEMY AWARDS. ONE FOR BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN 1996, ANOTHER FOR BEST ACTOR IN 2000. CAN YOU