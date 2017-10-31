“House Of Cards” Will End After Next Season Over Kevin Spacey

Kevin Spacey is going to be out of a job sooner than he’d planned. This following accusations made by Anthony Rapp that Spacey made “sexual advances” toward him when he was 14 – and Spacey’s apology that really wasn’t.

As we told you before, Spacey released a statement apologizing to Rapp, claiming he doesn’t remember the “horrifying” incident. Spacey also confirmed he was gay, which sparked some backlash from those saying he was trying to deflect from the accusations.

Either way, Netflix and “House of Cards” produce Media Rights Capital released a statement saying they’re “deeply troubled” by Rapp’s allegations – and have decided to end “House of Cards” after the upcoming sixth season. “In response to last night’s revelations, executives from both of our companies arrived in Baltimore this afternoon to meet with our cast and crew to ensure that they continue to feel safe and supported,” the note continues. “As previously scheduled, Kevin Spacey is not working on set at this time.”

