What Is Vanilla Ice’s Actual First Name?

1. TODAY IS NATIONAL CARAMEL APPLE DAY! DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOU CAN GET DELICIOUS CARAMEL APPLES? CEDAR POINT OF COURSE! SPEAKING OF CEDAR POINT, WHAT IS THEIR HALLOWEEN WEEKENDS CALLED?

HALLOWEEKENDS

2. SPOILER ALERT: GUESS WHO WENT HOME ON DANCING WITH THE STARS LAST NIGHT? BYE BYE TO VANESSA LACHEY AND NIKKI BELLA. WHICH NETWORK DOES THE SHOW AIR? NBA? ABC? FOX?

ABC

3. AMIDST KEVIN SPACEY’S SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL, NETFLIX IS SAID TO BE ENDING “HOUSE OF CARDS” AFTER THE UPCOMING SEASON. NETFLIX HAS A LIST OF SCARY MOVIES TO STREAM TODAY INCLUDING THE CRAFT, SLEEPY HOLLOW AND MORE. IN THE CRAFT, SARAH BAILEY (ROBIN TUNNEY), MOVED FROM SAN FRANCISCO TO LOS ANGELES WITH HER FATHER AND STEPMOTHER. AT HER NEW SCHOOL, SHE FORMS A FRIENDSHIP WITH A GROUP OF GIRLS RUMORED TO BE WHAT? ZOMBIES, WITCHES OR VAMPIRES?

WITCHES

4. AS WE PREVIOUSLY TOLD YOU, SELENA GOMEZ AND JUSTIN BIEBER HAVE BEEN HANGING OUT TOGETHER RECENTLY AND WHILE REPORTS CLAIMED HER BEAU THE WEEKND WAS PERFECTLY OKAY WITH THEIR FRIENDSHIP, IT TURNS OUT HE REALLY DOESN’T HAVE MUCH OF A SAY, BECAUSE, ACCORDING TO “PEOPLE,” AFTER TEN MONTHS OF DATING, SELENA AND THE WEEKND ARE ACTUALLY OVER. SPEAKING OF COUPLES, WHAT IS THE MOST POPULAR COUPLE COSTUME? IS IT WOODY & JESSIE, DANNY & SANDY OR BEETLEJUICE & LYDIA DEETZ?

BEETLEJUICE & LYDIA DEETZ (WOODY & JESSIE 7TH, DANNY & SANDY 13TH)

5. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MR. ICE. YES, IT’S VANILLA ICE’S BIRTHDAY TODAY! WHAT IS VAILLA’S ACTUAL FIRST NAME?

ROBERTMATTHEW VAN WINKLE