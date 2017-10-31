Where To Get Halloween Freebies And Specials Today

Trick-or-treating gets all the attention on Halloween, but there are a lot more giveaways happening today besides free candy. Wearing a costume could score you or your kids a deal or freebie, but some of these specials don’t require you to dress up. Here are the spooktacular promos happening at eateries across the country today for Halloween.

Freebies for everyone:

Krispy Kreme: Come into a participating location wearing a costume and get a free doughnut of your choice.

Nestle Toll House Café: Show up in a costume or show your best smiles today get a free chocolate chip cookie at participating locations.

Redbox: Get a free one-day DVD rental or $1.50 off a Blu-Ray or video game rental when you text RETURN to 727272. The code expires November 4th.

Deals and freebies for kids:

Applebee’s: Some locations are offering families with costume-wearing kids 12 and younger two free kids’ meals with the purchase of an adult entree.

Baja Fresh: Sign up to join Club Baja and get a coupon good for a free kid’s meal with an adult entree purchase.

Bass Pro Shops: The enormous outdoor store is having its annual Great Pumpkin Celebration today from 4 to 8pm. Trick-or-treating starts at five and their costume parade starts at six, check here for details and participating locations.

Chuck E. Cheese: Participating locations are giving away free slices of Candy Corn Pizza on the hour from four to eight tonight. And kids wearing costumes get 50 free tickets!

IHOP: From 7am to 10pm today at participating restaurants, kids 12 and younger get a free Scary Face pancake.

Other Spooky Specials:

Chipotle – They’re bringing back their BOOrito deal today, come in wearing a costume from three to close and get a burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos for only $3!

Papa John’s: Use promo code CREEPY to get a free medium one-topping pizza with a $15 regular-price purchase.

Pizza Hut: Save 25% off pizzas with promo code SCARYGOOD25.