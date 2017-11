The next live FOX musical event, A Christmas Story Live, airs December 17th at 7pm. The brief teaser (watch above) shows us the fist look at the cast including Ralphie (Andy Walken), his mother (Maya Rudolph) and father (Chris Diamantopolous).

The cast also features narration by Matthew Broderick as grown-up Ralphie, Jane Krakowski as his teacher, and Ana Gasteyer as Mrs. Schwartz.