Match The Stars Heinen’s Edition

Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!

Match two stars on our game board and win a $50 Heinen’s grocery store gift card!

Unveil the Bonus Star on the board and win I-X Christmas Connection tickets!



1 Bonus Star remains!



Possible matches include:

pumpkin pie

Autumn things (pumpkin, flower, leaves together)

pilgrim hat

cherry pie

pumpkin hat

apple

corn

leaves

turkey dinner

turkey

Click on the above board for a PDF version.

*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*