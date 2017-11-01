Match The Stars Heinen’s Edition

Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!
Match two stars on our game board and win a $50 Heinen’s grocery store gift card!
Unveil the Bonus Star on the board and win I-X Christmas Connection tickets!
1 Bonus Star remains!
Possible matches include:
- pumpkin pie
- Autumn things (pumpkin, flower, leaves together)
- pilgrim hat
- cherry pie
- pumpkin hat
- apple
- corn
- leaves
- turkey dinner
- turkey
Click on the above board for a PDF version.
*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*