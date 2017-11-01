Match The Stars Heinen’s Edition

Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!

Match two stars on our game board and win a $50 Heinen’s grocery store gift card!

Unveil the Bonus Star on the board and win I-X Christmas Connection tickets!

1 Bonus Star remains!

Possible matches include:

  • pumpkin pie
  • Autumn things (pumpkin, flower, leaves together)
  • pilgrim hat
  • cherry pie
  • pumpkin hat
  • apple
  • corn
  • leaves
  • turkey dinner
  • turkey

Click on the above board for a PDF version.

*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*

