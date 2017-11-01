The Starbucks Holiday Drinks And Cups Have Officially Returned

(Photo Credit: Jen Weisfeld)

Rejoice! The holiday drinks are back in Starbucks just in time for the weather to get colder.

You can get yourself a Peppermint Mocha, Chestnut Praline Latte, Caramel Brulée Latte, Eggnog Latte AND Gingerbread Latte.

Plus, The coffeehouse chain’s cups for this holiday season include plenty of traditional Christmas-related images. The artwork on the white cups features Christmas trees, presents, ornaments, ribbons, doves, and snowflakes. Starbucks caught a lot of heat in 2015 over holiday cups that were red with the company’s green-and-white logo. People who complained said the cups weren’t Christmas-y enough.

