Wendy Williams Passes Out On Live TV

Wendy Williams gave us all a scare when she passed out on live TV yesterday. She was dressed as the Statue of Liberty as she introduced the show’s annual Halloween costume contest. She started slurring her words, and the next thing we knew, her eyes got wide, she started to stumble, and then she collapsed. Crewmembers rushed onstage to help the gossip maven, the camera panned away – and the show cut to commercials.

Luckily, the talk queen came back after an extended commercial break and said, “That was not a stunt. I overheated and I did pass out, but I’m a champ and I’m back.” At that point, she propped herself up announced the winners of the contest.

Sources say that Williams’ staff is worried about her. They’re wondering if the stress of her personal life – or her recent weight loss – are getting to her.