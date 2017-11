Congrats To Stacy! She TRUMPED Jen Toohey By Correctly Answering These Questions

1. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO DAVID SCHWIMMER. WHAT WAS HIS CHARACTER’S NAME ON THE SHOW “FRIENDS”?

ROSS GELLER

2. IT’S NO SECRET THAT PEOPLE LOVE THEIR DOGS LIKE FAMILY, BUT ACCORDING TO A NEW STUDY, PEOPLE MAY ACTUALLY LOVE THEIR DOGS MORE THAN FAMILY, BECAUSE RESEARCH HAS PROVEN THAT PEOPLE LOVE DOGS MORE THAN OTHER HUMANS. SPEAKING OF DOGS, GOLD RETRIEVER’S ARE THE 3RD MOST POPULAR DOG BREED, GERMAN SHEPARD’S IN AT NUMBER 2, WHICH BREED CAME IN FIRST PLACE? LABRADOR RETRIEVER, POMERANIAN OR BULLDOG?

LABRADOR RETRIEVER (POMERANIAN 25, BULLDOG 4)

3. IS KYLIE JENNER GETTING READY TO CONFIRM THAT SHE’S PREGNANT? KYLIE POSTED A PICTURE OF HER NAILS PAINTED PINK WITH A STRAND OF PINK DIAMOND BUTTERFLIES WRAPPED AROUND HER FINGERS ON INSTAGRAM AND PEOPLE ARE FREAKING OUT. THE CAPTION JUST SAID, “SHOOT DAY.” SOME ARE SPECULATING KYLIE IS GETTING READY FOR A GENDER REVEAL PHOTO SHOOT. WHICH KARDASHIAN SISTER HAS MORE INSTAGRAM FOLLOWERS, IS IT KYLIE OR KIM?

KIM KARDASHIAN 104 MILLION (KYLIE 99)

4. WALMART IS THROWING MORE THAN 20,000 HOLIDAY PARTIES IN THEIR SUPERCENTERS THIS YEAR. SHOPPERS WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE SELFIES WITH SANTA, AND EACH STORE WILL BE FILED WITH HOLIDAY HELPERS. ON JUNE 30, 2008, WALMART REMOVED THE HYPHEN FROM ITS LOGO AND REPLACED THE STAR WITH A YELLOW WHAT?

SPARK SYMBOL – RESEMBLES A SUNBURST, FLOWER, OR STAR

5. BEYONCE HAS SIGNED ON FOR HER FIRST POST TWINS PROJECT. IT WAS ANNOUNCED YESTERDAY THAT SHE’D BE JOINING DONALD GLOVER AND JAMES EARL JONES IN THE LIVE ACTION REMAKE OF “THE LION KING” MRS. CARTER WILL GIVE VOICE TO NALA. IN THE 1994 MOVIE “LION KING”, WHO WAS THE VOICE OF ADULT SIMBA?

MATTHEW BRODERICK