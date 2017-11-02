Everything You Need To Know About This Year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

It’s hard to believe we’re already talking about this (jk, we’ve been talking about Christmas for months), but Thanksgiving is almost here. From mashed potatoes to pie, puppy super bowls to naps, there’s a lot to look forward to each year. If you’re anything like me, watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is easily one of the best parts of the holiday.

Macy’s has recently announced their lineup for the parade and, it’s safe to say, we’re very excited.

Coverage begins at 9am on NBC and will feature appearances by Andy Grammer, the Goo Goo Dolls, 98 Degrees, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots and SO many others. Click here to see the whole line-up.

 

