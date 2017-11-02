Happy 105th Birthday To The West Side Market

I’ve been going to the West Side Market for as long as I can remember. After my dad retired from the City of Cleveland he worked there for a few years. The Market has a wonderful eclectic vibe and great foods.

Have you been to the West Side Market? It’s their 105th Birthday! The West Side Market is Cleveland’s public oldest market and home to 100 vendors offering meats, seafood, fruits, vegetables, baked goods, dairy, flowers, ready-to-eat foods, spices and nuts.

Here’s a few photos of the West Side Market: