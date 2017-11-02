Happy 105th Birthday To The West Side Market

I’ve been going to the West Side Market for as long as I can remember. After my dad retired from the City of Cleveland he worked there for a few years. The Market has a wonderful eclectic vibe and great foods.

Have you been to the West Side Market? It’s their 105th Birthday! The West Side Market is Cleveland’s public oldest market and home to 100 vendors offering meats, seafood, fruits, vegetables, baked goods, dairy, flowers, ready-to-eat foods, spices and nuts.

Here’s a few photos of the West Side Market:

img 0105 Happy 105th Birthday To The West Side Market

Credit: Erin Fox/CBS Radio

img 0102 Happy 105th Birthday To The West Side Market

Credit: Erin Fox/CBS Radio

img 0100 Happy 105th Birthday To The West Side Market

Credit: Erin Fox/CBS Radio

img 0094 Happy 105th Birthday To The West Side Market

Credit: Erin Fox/CBS Radio

img 0093 Happy 105th Birthday To The West Side Market

Credit: Erin Fox/CBS Radio

059 Happy 105th Birthday To The West Side Market

You really need to be there to understand how beautiful the ceiling is after the cleaning.

057 Happy 105th Birthday To The West Side Market

West Side Market

