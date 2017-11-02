LIST! Women With THESE Names Are Most Likely To Get Pregnant In 2018

(Photo credit ADEK BERRY/AFP/Getty Images)

As 2017 starts to approach the finish line, predictions are already being made about next year. There’s even a new study that ranks how likely women are to get pregnant in 2018 based only on their name.

Thanks to research by “Closer Magazine” we know that Emma tops the list of women who can expect to be expecting in the coming year.

Here are their top 10 women’s names:

  1. Emma
  2. Laura
  3. Sarah
  4. Stephanie
  5. Kirsty
  6. Claire
  7. Nicola
  8. Jennifer
  9. Stacey
  10. Lauren

Check out the entire list of women most likely to get pregnant here.

