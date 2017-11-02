Study: People Love Dogs More Than Other Humans

It’s no secret that people love their dogs like family, but according to a new study, people may actually love their dogs more than family, because research has proven that people love dogs more than other humans.

Two new studies reveal just how much people care about animals and it’s often way more than people. In one, they showed people fake campaigns, one asking to donate money to save a human from a “slow, painful death,” and another asking to help a dog in the same situation, and more people gave money to help out the dog.

Another study out of Northwestern University sought to gauge people’s empathy by showing them news clippings about a baseball bat attack on a puppy, an adult dog, a year-old infant and a 30-year-old adult. Overall people showed the least empathy for the adult human, and only the baby got more empathy than an adult dog.