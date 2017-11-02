Taco Bell to Add French Fries to The Menu?

Well, this is great news!

How irritating is it to go to Taco Bell at 2 AM, hungry for some delicious creation with meat, cheese, and a tortilla-of-sorts..Only to have to go through a long line again at McDonalds to get some fries? Maybe that’s just me and maybe I have a problem, but things might be changing at Taco Bell.

Mark Hoppus, formerly of the band Blink-182 tweeted at the Mexican food moguls how great it would be if they served fries, and they responded saying “That just might change soon, Mark”.

So let’s rejoice on this glorious day that soon the Bell will give us the French’s greatest invention.

Now, will they be crinkle cut, skinny, skin on? So many questions..