Beyoncé has signed on for her first big post-twins project. It was announced yesterday that she’d be joining Donald Glover and James Earl Jones in the live-action remake of “The Lion King.”

Mrs. Carter will give voice to Nala, with the “Atlanta” creator taking on the role of Simba, and Jones reprising his role as Mufasa. Disney revealed the news in a tweet. Look for it in Summer 2019.