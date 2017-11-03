Deals For National Sandwich Day Today

TODAY is National Sandwich Day and to celebrate, we get deals and discounts from our favorite restaurants. Here are some of the best National Sandwich Day specials being offered…but of course, check with your local spot to see if they’re participating.

Blimpie : Join their EClub to get a free regular sub when you buy a regular sub and a drink.

Burger King : They have a couple of sandwich deals, including two for $6 Whoppers and two for $6 mix and match.

Firehouse Subs : The first 50 people to order a Hook and Ladder on National Sandwich Day will get a coupon for free chips and a drink with any sub purchase on their next visit.

Honeybaked Ham : Join their rewards program to get a free ham classic sandwich.

Schlotzsky's : Get their Lotz4Me mobile app and earn a free small original sandwich for signing up.

Subway – Buy a sub and a 30-ounce drink and get a free sandwich for yourself, plus Subway will donate a meal to Feeding America, a hunger relief organization. So this good deal supports a good cause, too.