YES! Oprah Winfrey Has Released Her Annual List Of Favorite Things

Oprah Winfrey has unveiled her annual list of favorite things – and it is long. “The O List,” which is featured in O Magazine’s December issue – has 102 things on it. Creative Director Adam Glassman was on yesterday’s edition of Good Morning America to give us a first look during the Deals & Steals segment.

You can get free downloads of her Oprah’s Super Soul Conversations podcast if your money is funny. Or if you’re feeling especially generous, you can get a 55-inch TV that morphs into a painting for $2-thousand bucks. Other items featured on the list include a Louvelle shower turban for $40 dollars, a Smart Nora Snore Solution for $299, and Casa Dragones Joven Tequila – made by a woman-owned distillery in Mexico that O swears by – that starts at $75 dollars.

You can see the list in its entirety in the December issue of O Magazine, which hits stores on November 17th. If you can’t wait that long, Amazon has you covered right now.