Can You Name Any Of The 6 Original Fingerling Monkeys?

1. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ACTRESS SALLY FIELD. SALLY PLAYED WHICH ROLE IN THE MOVIE FORREST GUMP?

MRS GUMP

2. ZAHN MCCLARNON, WHO’S HAD A RECURRING SPOT ON THE SECOND SEASON OF “WESTWORLD,” HAS BEEN HOSPITALIZED DUE TO AN OFF-SET INJURY. HBO HAS CHOSEN TO HALT PRODUCTION ON THE SERIES. TRUE OR FALSE, GAME OF THRONES IS ALSO ON HBO?

TRUE

3. TODAY IS NATIONAL NACHOS DAY! NACHOS ARE A POPULAR FOOD ITEM TO SNACK ON DURING A SPORTS GAME, BUT WHICH ONE OF THESE SNACKS IS OHIO’S MOST FAVORITE TO ENJOY? BURGERS, TACOS OR HOTDOGS?

HOTDOGS

4. NORMALLY, CELEBRITIES SPEND THEIR BIRTHDAY LAVISHING THEMSELVES WITH EXPENSIVE GIFTS. UNLESS YOU’RE MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, THEN YOU HEAD TO THE TOWN OF LAWRENCEBURG, KENTUCKY, TO HELP PASS OUT 4,500 TURKEYS. HOW DO YOU SPELL MCCONAUGHEY?

M-C-C-O-N-A-U-G-H-E-Y

5. THIS YEAR’S HOTTEST TOY? FINGERLINGS! BY THE WAY, GOOD LUCK GETTING YOUR HAND ON ONE, AND ON THIRD PARTY WEBSITES, THAT $15 DOLLAR TOY IS SELLING FOR $180 BUCKS! CAN YOU GIVE ME THE NAME OF ANY OF THE ORIGINAL 6 FINGERLING MONKEYS. THIS IS ACCORDING TO THEIR WEBSITE.

ZOE. MIA. FINN. BORIS. BELLA. SOPHIE.