Pictures From Last Night’s Storm Across Northeast Ohio

A lot of damage in Twinsburg. pic.twitter.com/If3xAZjKgr
— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 6, 2017
Twinsburg: Glenwood near Liberty. Fiberglass street light poles snapped off. Fences picked clean and the pieces are everywhere. pic.twitter.com/mdp903Ihf1
— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 6, 2017
Sunday's storm damages homes in Ashland, Huron counties https://t.co/kXVqEOP7BR pic.twitter.com/FkZoQfAUx6
— WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) November 6, 2017
Watermain break on Mayfield Road westbound before Hillcrest Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ctbMLFm36h
— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 6, 2017
Storm damage across Northeast Ohio : Photos https://t.co/SDtGALO0a0 pic.twitter.com/tfzOG3RDVT
— WKYC Channel 3 News (@wkyc) November 6, 2017
Parkside Church in Bainbridge Township had its steeple broken in the wind. pic.twitter.com/pVanbAzzmM
— Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) November 6, 2017
Barn damaged on 224 in Nova, OH. Owner says supposed to withstand 120 mph winds. Trees down & shingles off house too. pic.twitter.com/FrxB0D3QQn
— Carly Flynn Morgan (@CarlyFMorgan) November 6, 2017
Intense rain/lightning/thunder moving through over us in Medina County right now! @WKYC pic.twitter.com/W5XTN35VXD
— Carly Flynn Morgan (@CarlyFMorgan) November 5, 2017
"No tornado" "not a concern" …I have wires down from this tree though @NWSCLE @fox8weatherteam @WEWS @firstenergycorp pic.twitter.com/Kj4VKp9Nl2
— keri leigh (@_kerirussell) November 6, 2017