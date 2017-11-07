Event To Help Kids Who Have Lost A Parent To Addiction

It’s hard to find someone whose life hasn’t been affected by someone with an addiction problem. If there’s not someone in your family, chances are you know someone who is struggling.

When someone dies from addiction oftentimes they leave behind many loved ones, including children. If you know a child who lost a parent to addiction there’s an event they may like to attend. It’s called “Love Bears All” it’s for children preschool – 8th grade and will be held at Guys Party Center on November 22, from 6-8pm.

There will be games, crafts, a visit from Elsa, Anna and Superman! Pizza, snacks and much more. This event is a kick off for the “Love Bears All” support group. This is event is only for children who have directly lost a parent to addiction.

Click here for more information.