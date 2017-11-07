Everything You Need To Know About Election Day

WHEN
Polls are open from 6:30 am – 7:30 p.m.
WHERE
You can find your polling place here. (Some polling locations have been moved due to weather conditions).
See what’s on your ballot here.
TO VOTE
You MUST bring a form of identification (valid photo ID , military ID or a current utility bill, bank statement, or other government document that includes your name and address)
CLEVELAND
OHIO
Will vote on Issue 1 and Issue 2.
In Cleveland, Mayor Frank Jackson is seeking an unprecedented, fourth, four-year term. He’s facing Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed.
VOTERS
