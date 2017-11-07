Everything You Need To Know About Election Day

WHEN

Polls are open from 6:30 am – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE

You can find your polling place here. (Some polling locations have been moved due to weather conditions).

See what’s on your ballot here.

TO VOTE

You MUST bring a form of identification (valid photo ID , military ID or a current utility bill, bank statement, or other government document that includes your name and address)

CLEVELAND

OHIO

Will vote on Issue 1 and Issue 2.

In Cleveland, Mayor Frank Jackson is seeking an unprecedented, fourth, four-year term. He’s facing Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed.

VOTERS

You can learn more about candidates and statewide issues by clicking HERE.

Source

 

