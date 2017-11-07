Everything You Need To Know About Election Day

WHEN

Polls are open from 6:30 am – 7:30 p.m.

WHERE

You can find your polling place here. (Some polling locations have been moved due to weather conditions).

See what’s on your ballot here.

TO VOTE

You MUST bring a form of identification (valid photo ID , military ID or a current utility bill, bank statement, or other government document that includes your name and address)

CLEVELAND

Mayor Frank Jackson is seeking an unprecedented, 4th year 4th tearm

He is facing Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed

OHIO

Will vote on Issue 1 and Issue 2.

In Cleveland, Mayor Frank Jackson is seeking an unprecedented, fourth, four-year term. He’s facing Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed.

VOTERS

You can learn more about candidates and statewide issues by clicking HERE.