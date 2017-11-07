Sia Foils Plot to Sell Her Naked Photos by Sharing Naked Photo

By Hayden Wright

Recently, Sia, someone who doesn’t regularly show her face in public let alone the rest of her body, discovered that an unnamed social media account was attempting to sell nude photos of the singer to her fans.

Sia stopped the unnamed party from cashing in by sharing the photo herself. “Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans,” she wrote. “Save your money, here it is for free. Every day is Christmas!”

It’s unclear what other avenues Sia will pursue to bring the trolls to justice, but for now, she’s outwitted the photo peddlers and got a chance to plug her holiday album, Everyday is Christmas at the same time. Bravo!

See the NSFW tweet here.