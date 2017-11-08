People Are Furious Nutella Changed Its Recipe

Filed Under: Nutella
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

People are crazy about Nutella, and can you blame them? The chocolate and hazelnut spread has a devoted fan following, but it turns out they don’t like change. So when word got out that Nutella made a change to its beloved recipe, people were livid.

This week, a German consumer group reported that the amount of powdered skimmed milk in Nutella went up from 7.5% to 8.7% and that the sugar content increased from 55.9% to 56.3%. Nutella manufacturer Ferrero confirms the “adjustment” but assures fans the quality of their precious spread will stay the same.

Those little tweaks to the formula don’t seem like they would make that big a difference, but it’s believed they could make Nutella a bit sweeter and lighter in color. And the Twitterverse wasn’t happy at all about the changes. Some are even threatening to boycott.

 

