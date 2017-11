BRITNEY SPEARS HAS SOLD ONE OF HER PAINTINGS TO HELP RAISE MONEY TO KEEP THE MEMORY OF THE LAS VEGAS SHOOTING VICTIMS ALIVE. A PINK AND PURPLE FLOWER PAINTING BY BRITNEY WAS BEING AUCTIONED OFF BY “LIFESTYLES OF THE RICH AND FAMOUS” HOST, WHO DECIDED TO ACTUALLY KEEP IT FOR HIMSELF AND SHELL OUT $10,000 FOR THE WORK OF ART. CAN YOU NAME ANY BRITNEY SPEARS SONG?

HAPPY NATIONAL CAPPUCCINO DAY! TRUE OR FALSE, THE UNITED STATES IS THE LEADING CONSUMER OF COFFEE IN THE WORLD?

TRUE! WE DRINK 400 MILLION CUPS OF COFFEE PER DAY.

IT LOOKS LIKE SAM SMITH IS GOING TO GET HIS FIRST NUMBER ONE ALBUM. INDUSTRY FORECASTERS REPORT THAT SAM’S LATEST RELEASE, “THE THRILL OF IT ALL,” IS EXPECTED TO TOP THE “BILLBOARD” 200 ALBUM CHART NEXT WEEK. SAM SMITH ROSE TO FAME IN OCTOBER 2012 WHEN HE WAS FEATURED ON WHICH DISCLOSURE SINGLE? MAGNETS, YOU & ME OR LATCH?

LATCH

SHANIA TWAIN IS GOING MOBILE. THE SINGER IS CURRENTLY FEATURED IN THE HOME-DECORATING MOBILE GAME “HOME STREET.” SHANIA’S AVATAR WILL HELP PLAYERS ALONG IN STORIES, AND THE APPEARANCE HELPS PROMOTE HER NEW ALBUM “NOW,” SINCE VIDEOS FOR TWO SONGS WILL APPEAR ON BILLBOARDS IN THE GAME. WHICH ONE OF THESE CELEBRITIES DOES NOT HAVE THEIR OWN MOBILE APP GAME? DEMI LOVATO, BRITNEY SPEARS OR BEYONCE?

BEYONCE

NASA WANTS YOUR HELP. THEIR NEW HORIZONS SPACECRAFT IS DUE TO FLY BY A SMALL, DISTANT, AND COLD WORLD ON NEW YEAR’S DAY AND THEY WANT TO COME UP WITH A NAME FOR IT. AS OF NOW, IT’S REFERRED TO AS MU69 BUT YOU HAVE UNTIL DECEMBER 1ST TO GIVE IT A BETTER NAME. NASA IS AN ACRONYM FOR WHAT?

NATIONAL AERO-NAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION