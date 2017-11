Can YOU Correctly Answer This Grey’s Anatomy Question?

LATE-NIGHT TV HOST JIMMY KIMMEL KNOWS HOW TO TAKE CARE OF THE IMPORTANT PEOPLE IN HIS LIFE. ACCORDING TO US WEEKLY, HE GAVE WORLD SERIES TICKETS TO THE DOCTOR WHO PERFORMED HIS SON’S LIFE SAVING HEART SURGERY. WHICH SPORT IS THE WORLD SERIES A CHAMPIONSHIP GAME FOR?

BASEBALL

THERE’S NO DOUBT TAYLOR SWIFT FANS ARE LOYAL, BUT SOME MAY BE TAKING THINGS TOO FAR. IN CASE YOU MISSED IT, THERE WERE REPORTS THAT A STORE IN ENGLAND PLAYED TAYLOR’S NEW ALBUM, “REPUTATION,” IN THE STORE A FULL FOUR-DAYS AHEAD OF ITS RELEASE, AND FANS WEREN’T HAPPY AT ALL. IN FACT, MANY TOOK TO TWITTER TO REPORT THE ISSUE TO TAYLOR. TRUE OR FALSE, TAYLOR’S NEW ALBUM REPUTATION IS OUT TOMORROW?

TRUE!

BELIEVE IT OR NOT, THANKSGIVING IS JUST TWO WEEKS AWAY, WHICH MEANS A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE PROBABLY ALREADY MADE THEIR HOLIDAY PLANS, AND FOR MANY PEOPLE THAT MEANS SHELLING OUT SOME MONEY. ACCORDING TO A NEW SURVEY, THE AVERAGE AMERICAN WILL SPEND ABOUT $165.14 ON THANKSGIVING THIS YEAR. ON THANKSGIVING DINNER, AMERICANS ARE EXPECTED TO CONSUME HOW MANY TURKEYS? OVER OR UNDER 51 MILLION?

OVER – 52 MILLION

THANKS TO JELLY BELLY’S NEW “HOLIDAY FAVORITES” FLAVORS, WE CAN ENJOY ALL THE BEST TREATS THE SEASON HAS TO OFFER ALL IN ONE BAG. THESE GOURMET JELLY BEANS COME IN FESTIVE FLAVORS INCLUDING HOT CHOCOLATE, CRANBERRY SAUCE, EGGNOG, AND CANDY CANE. WHICH ONE OF THESE FLAVORS IS THE MOST POPULAR JELLY BELLY FLAVOR? VERY CHERRY, GREEN APPLE OR STRAWBERRY?

VERY CHERRY

HAPPY 45TH BIRTHDAY TO ERIC DANE! IN CELEBRATION OF TONIGHT’S 300TH EPISODE OF GREYS ANATOMY AND HIS BIRTHDAY OBVIOUSLY, IT’S ONLY FAIR TO PUT A GREYS QUESTION IN TODAY, RIGHT? WHO DID ERIC DANE PLAY ON THE POPULAR TV SERIES GREYS ANATOMY?

DR. MARK SLOAN/MCSTEAMY