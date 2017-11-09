Everything You Need To Know About Tonight’s 300th Episode Of Grey’s Anatomy

Tonight’s the night so what do we need to know?

  • It’s going to be a “love letter to the original cast”.
  • The episode is named after a Hamilton song called “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story.”
  • George and Cristina are back – kind of. Two patients come to the hospital who look just like them and Meredith notices them almost immediately
  • Izzy will be back in some capacity and we might also see some OTHER old character show up too!
  • The episode will be more happy than sad, yay!

