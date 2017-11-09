Everything You Need To Know About Tonight’s 300th Episode Of Grey’s Anatomy

Tonight’s the night so what do we need to know?

It’s going to be a “love letter to the original cast”.

The episode is named after a Hamilton song called “Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story.”

George and Cristina are back – kind of. Two patients come to the hospital who look just like them and Meredith notices them almost immediately

Izzy will be back in some capacity and we might also see some OTHER old character show up too!

The episode will be more happy than sad, yay!

