Match The Stars Legacy Village Edition

Starting November 10th

Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!

Match two stars on our game board and win a $100 Legacy Village gift card!

With over 50 shops and restaurants including the one and only L.L. Bean, Crate & Barrel & Restoration Hardware. Plus free parking! Make Legacy Village your one and only shopping stop. Eat. Play. Stay at Legacy Village. Get more holiday info and gift cards at legacy-village.com.

Possible matches include:

  • Restoration Hardware
  • Z Gallerie
  • White House Black Market
  • Soft Surroundings
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • L.L. Bean
  • Lilly Pulitzer
  • Crate & Barrel
  • Cheesecake Factory
  • The Capital Grille

star102 matchthestarslegacyvillage rev0 550x712 Match The Stars Legacy Village Edition

Click on the above board for a PDF version.

*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*

