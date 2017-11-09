Match The Stars Legacy Village Edition

Starting November 10th
Listen at the winning times of 8:20am, 11:20am, and 4:20pm and be the 22nd caller for your chance to win!
Match two stars on our game board and win a $100 Legacy Village gift card!
With over 50 shops and restaurants including the one and only L.L. Bean, Crate & Barrel & Restoration Hardware. Plus free parking! Make Legacy Village your one and only shopping stop. Eat. Play. Stay at Legacy Village. Get more holiday info and gift cards at legacy-village.com.
Possible matches include:
- Restoration Hardware
- Z Gallerie
- White House Black Market
- Soft Surroundings
- Nordstrom Rack
- L.L. Bean
- Lilly Pulitzer
- Crate & Barrel
- Cheesecake Factory
- The Capital Grille
Click on the above board for a PDF version.
*There is no limit to the number of times a listener may attempt to call in to win, but a listener may be a prize winner only once.*