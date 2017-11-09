Wal-Mart’s Black Friday Ad is Leaked!

Filed Under: black friday, deals, Wal-Mart
(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Are you all ready for Black Friday?  It’s almost here and to do it right, you need to plan.

Wal-Mart always has some incredible deals, and this year is no exception.

Among the hottest deals?  a 55″ Sharp TV for $298,  a hoverboard for $148, or an I-Phone 6 for $129..WOW!

Stores will be open all day on Thanksgiving and the deals start that day at 6 p.m

They will begin some online deals Thursday, as well,  and plan to offer most of their Black Friday deals online starting at 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

See the entire Black Friday ad HERE:

 

More from Glenn | Afternoons 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Kringle's Inventionasium Experience: November 18-December 24
Holiday HQ
Get The New Radio.Com App!

Listen Live