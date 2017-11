Getting a head start on your holiday shopping? Well, Hidden Valley is here to help. The condiment company has unveiled a batch of gift options including shirts, socks, and a mini ranch dressing keg.

That’s right, a keg. The mini keg is built to hold up to five liters of ranch and its interior is approved by the FDS to keep the dressing tasting fresh.

The mini ranch keg will set you back $50, but you will also get a year supply of ranch with price of purchase.