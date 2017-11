Can YOU Answer This Clue Question?

1. CHRISTMAS IS COMING EARLY FOR FANS OF SHANIA TWAIN AND NICK JONAS. THE PAIR JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THEY’VE RECORDED A NEW HOLIDAY TUNE, “SAY ALL YOU WANT FOR CHRISTMAS,” WHICH IS COMING OUT TODAY. WHICH MONTH IS CHRISTMAS IN?

DECEMBER

2. THE HOLIDAYS ARE ALMOST HERE AND THAT MEANS THE RETURN OF THE ELF ON THE SHELF. EXCEPT, NOW THE ELF HAS SOME COMPETITION. CHILDREN’S AUTHOR AND FATHER ADAM REED CAME UP WITH THE REINDEER IN HERE AS A KIND OF ANTI-ELF ON THE SHELF. SPEAKING OF REINDEER, WHAT IS THE NAME OF “SANTA’S NINTH REINDEER.”? HE IS THE LEAD REINDEER PULLING THE SLEIGH ON CHRISTMAS EVE WITH HIS BRIGHT NOSE.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER

3. NOW THE CAVS ARE NOT FOR SALE, BUT IF THEY WERE, GUESS WHO WOULD BE INTERESTED IN PURCHASING THE TEAM? LEBRON JAMES! WHO CURRENTLY OWNS THE CLEVELAND CAVALIERS?

DAN GILBERT

4. WALLETHUB HAS JUST COME OUT WITH THEIR LIST OF THE BEST GIFT CARDS FOR 2017. THEY LOOKED AT CARDS’ POPULARITY, RE-SALE VALUE, SHIPPING COSTS, DISCOUNTS AND HOW MUCH PEOPLE LIKE THE RETAILER. OVERALL, ITUNES WAS NAMED THE BEST GIFT CARD OUT THERE WITH STARBUCKS COMING IN SECOND. WHICH GIFT CARD CAME IN THIRD? TARGET, AMAZON OR WALMART?

WALMART (TARGET 5TH, AMAZON 6TH)

5. HAVE YOU HEARD WHICH TOYS WILL BE INDUCTED INTO THE NATIONAL TOY HALL OF FAME? PAPER AIRPLANES. THE BOARD GAME “CLUE” AND WIFFLE BALL. HOW ARE THOSE NOT ALREADY IN?! ANYWAY, CAN YOU NAME THIS ORIGINAL CLUE CHARACTER FROM THIS DESCRIPTION? THIS PROFESSOR, WOULD BE THE SMARTEST MAN ON THE PLANET IF HE WASN’T SO SCATTERBRIANED. HE’S SLIGHTLY BALDING AND MIDDLE AGED.

PROFESSOR PLUM