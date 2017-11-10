Jennifer Lopez Shares New Track ‘Amor, Amor, Amor’

By Robyn Collins

Jennifer Lopez has released the second single from her upcoming Spanish-language album, Por Primera Vez, “Amor, Amor, Amor,” which features Puerto Rican superstar Wisin.

Jenny From The Block recently discussed Por Primera Vez (which means “For the First Time”).

“It’s about how we are always kind of reinventing ourselves, experiencing things for the first time, no matter how old you are. There’s always a new beginning,” Lopez told HOLA! USA.

“Whether I’m singing or acting or whatever, it’s like ‘Did I do that better than I did before? Is there some growth here? Am I moving forward right now?'” she added. “Nobody wants to do the same thing over and over, and stay stuck.”

“I really love singing in Spanish,” she continued. “There’s just something about it that is more romantic and passionate to me.”

There is currently no release date for Por Primera Vez.

Listen to “Amor, Amor, Amor” below: