Meet The New Starbucks Holiday Drink

Filed Under: Starbucks
(Photo credit KAREN BLEIER/AFP/Getty Images)

There are a few seasonal Starbucks drinks we get fired up for. For starters, there’s the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte. But that bad boy is shortly followed by a few winter favorites like Gingerbread Lattes, Caramel Brulee Lattes, and Eggnog Lattes. But get ready, because there’s going to be another wintery drink to choose from.

The Toasted White Chocolate Mocha is topped with whipped cream and candied cranberry sugar. It sure LOOKS like something we should be getting our hands on ASAP. You can get the drink in hot, iced, or Frappuccino.

But the drink is only available through the holiday season, so get on it!

