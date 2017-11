Taylor Swift’s album “Reputation” is finally out, but before it officially went live the singer treated fans to yet another song in a pretty unique way.

Here’s a #TGIT treat – The World Premiere Performance of @taylorswift13's new song, New Year’s Day! pic.twitter.com/A8dhtD9kgp — ABC Network (@ABCNetwork) November 10, 2017

Taylor turned up during a commercial break for ABC’s “Scandal” last night, where she performed the track “New Year’s Day” sitting at the piano and surrounded by some fans who sang along.