Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise with Goo Goo Dolls, Sam Smith & More

Star 102’s Acoustic Sunrise is your Sunday Morning Escape, every Sunday from 8am to 11am.

So, grab a cup of coffee, the Sunday paper, and ease in to the best day of the week with Acoustic Sunrise with host Dan O’Brien. The best reason to get up early on Sunday morning!

HOUR 1

ASAY YOU WON’T LET GO – JAMES ARTHUR

NAME – GOO GOO DOLLS

THE RIDDLE – FIVE FOR FIGHTING

STITCHES – SHAWN MENDES

THE SCIENTIST – COLDPLAY

HOME – DAUGHTRY

RIPTIDE – VANCE JOY

LOCKED OUT OF HEAVEN – BRUNO MARS

BACK TO DECEMBER – TAYLOR SWIFT

MILES – PHILLIP PHILLIPS

DON’T WANNA KNOW – MAROON 5

NEED YOU NOW – LADY ANTEBELLUM

HOUR 2

SLOW HANDS – NIALL HORAN

WE ARE YOUNG – FUN.

LET IT GO – JAMES BAY

WHAT ABOUT US – P!NK

TOO GOOD AT GOODBYES – SAM SMITH

HANGING BY A MOMENT – LIFEHOUSE

UNSTEADY – X AMBASSADORS

MEET VIRGINIA – TRAIN

WISH I KNEW YOU – THE REVIVALISTS

PERFECT – ED SHEERAN

BUBBLY – COLBIE CAILLAT

GOOD TIMES – ALL-TIME LOW

HOUR 3

ATTENTION – CHARLIE PUTH

SOAK UP THE SUN – SHERYL CROW

YOU’RE THE BEST THING ABOUT ME – U2

COLLIDE – HOWIE DAY

THUNDER – IMAGINE DRAGONS

DREAMS – CRANBERRIES

FEEL IT STILL – PORTUGAL. THE MAN

BLACK HORSE & CHERRY TREE – KT TUNSTALL

DON’T TAKE THE MONEY – BLEACHERS

MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE – JOHN MAYER

I DON’T WANNA BE – GAVIN DeGRAW

POMPEII – BASTILLE