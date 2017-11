How Many Games Have The Browns Won, Not Including The Pre-Season?

1. BROWNS LOST AGAIN. HOW MANY GAMES, NOT INCLUDING THE PRE-SEASON, HAVE THEY WON THIS YEAR? 0? 1? OR 2?

0

2. GWEN STEFANI IS SET TO BRING SOME HOLIDAY CHEER TO NBC NEXT MONTH. THE SINGER WILL HEADLINE HER VERY OWN HOLIDAY SPECIAL, “GWEN STEFANI’S YOU MAKE IT FEEL LIKE CHRISTMAS” ON DECEMBER 12TH. WHO IS GWEN CURRENTLY DATING? HINT: HE’S A JUDGE ON THE VOICE

BLAKE SHELTON

3. THOR: RAG-NUH-ROCK DOMINATED THE WEEKEND BOX OFFICE BRINGING IN $56.1 MILLION DOLLRS. COMING IN SECONDS WAS THIS CHRISTMAS MOVIE STARRRING MARK WAHLBURG AND WILL FERRELL.

DADDY’S HOME 2

4. NOT ONLY IS A SECOND SEASON OF “BIG LITTLE LIES” REPORTEDLY COMING, BUT WE APPARENTLY WON’T HAVE TO WAIT LONG. SOURCES SAY PRODUCTION WILL START IN THE SPRING BUT HBO HASN’T CONFIRMED ANYTHING YET. WHICH HBO SHOW IS THE MOST POPULAR IN OHIO? THE SOPRANOS, BIG LOVE OR DIVORCE?

DIVORCE

5. HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY TO JIMMY KIMMEL! WHAT YEAR DID JIMMY KIMMEL HOST THE ACADEMY AWARDS?

2017