Leave it to Tim Richards to find something like THIS to send to Jen Toohey and Westfield over the weekend.

When @radiotimmay gets the new iPhone X and the first text he sends to @JenToohey and @jweisfeld is THIS šŸ˜‚ #Animoji pic.twitter.com/egVwV1mYgw — JenandTimShow (@JenandTimShow) November 13, 2017

The new emojis are calledĀ animojis – animated emojis that use your voice and they’re hilarious.