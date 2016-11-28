  • Florence Henderson Through The Yearsgettyimages-509608538_594_screenattends The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2016 Presented By Macy's at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on February 11, 2016 in New York City.
  • Florence Henderson Through The Yearsgettyimages-535367102_594_screen
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsIndianapolis 500 - ParadeINDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 28: Actress and Grand Marshall Florence Henderson waves from a car during a parade ahead of the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 at on May 28, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The Years'The Brady Bunch' Stand In Hotel Lobby.American actors Robert Reed and Florence Henderson stand in a hotel lobby with their television family in a still from the TV series 'The Brady Bunch,' circa 1969. (L-R) Christopher Knight, Barry Williams, Mike Lookinland, Maureen McCormick, Eve Plumb, Susan Olsen, Henderson, Reed, unidentified. (Photo by Paramount Television/Courtesy of Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsThe American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2016 Presented By Macy's - RunwayNEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Actress Florence Henderson walks the runway at The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2016 Presented By Macy's at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AHA)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsThe Music Center's 50th Anniversary Launch PartyLOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 01: Actresses Florance Henderson (L) and Christine Ebersole arrive at The Music Centers 50th Anniversary Launch Party held at The Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on April 1, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for The Music Center)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsHallmark Channel And Hallmark Movie Channel's "2013 Winter TCA" Press GalaSAN MARINO, CA - JANUARY 04: Florence Henderson and Doris Roberts attend the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movie Channel's "2013 Winter TCA" Press Gala at The Huntington Library and Gardens on January 4, 2013 in San Marino, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The Yearsgettyimages-509650692_594_screenwalks the runway at The American Heart Association's Go Red For Women Red Dress Collection 2016 Presented By Macy's at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on February 11, 2016 in New York City.
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsVanity Fair Campaign Hollywood - Vanity Fair And Chrysler Toast American HustleLOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 27: Director David O. Russell (L) and actress Florence Henderson attend Vanity Fair and Chrysler Toast American Hustle during Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood at Ago on February 27, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsFIJI Water At amfAR's Inspiration LA GalaHOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 29: Actress Florence Henderson attends amfAR LA Inspiration Gala honoring Tom Ford at Milk Studios on October 29, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for FIJI)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsHearing Health Foundation Gala 2014SHERMAN OAKS, CA - OCTOBER 15: Actress Florence Henderson and CEO of Hearing Health Foundation Claire Schultz attend the Hearing Health Foundation Gala 2014 on October 15, 2014 in Sherman Oaks, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images For Hearing Health Foundation)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsamfAR Inspiration Los Angeles 2014 - Red CarpetHOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 29: Actress Florence Henderson attends amfAR LA Inspiration Gala honoring Tom Ford at Milk Studios on October 29, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for amfAR)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsTelevision Academy's 70th Anniversary Gala - Red CarpetLOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 02: Actress Florence Henderson attends the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary Gala on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsDance For The Cure Of Prostate CancerWOODLAND HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 06: ABC's Dancing with the Stars' Florence Henderson attends the 'Dance for the Cure of Prostate Cancer' fundraiser during the Hollywood DanceSport Championships at Warner Center Marriott on November 6, 2010 in Woodland Hills, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for AdMetech)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsPremiere Of "Dancing With The Stars" Season 11 - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Dancer Florence Henderson attends the premiere of "Dancing With The Stars" at CBS Television City on September 20, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The Years41st Annual Academy Of Magical Arts Inc. Awards - ArrivalsHOLLYWOOD - MARCH 08: Actress Florence Henderson arrives at the 41st Annual Academy of Magical Arts Inc. Awards held at the Hollywood Avalon on March 8, 2009 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The Years2009 Broadway Backwards - ShowNEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Actress Florence Henderson performs "Nothing Like a Dame" during the 2009 Broadway Backwards at the American Airlines Theatre on February 9, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The Years2008 Summer TCA Tour - Day 1LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 08: Actress Florence Henderson of "Ladies of the House" speaks for the Hallmark Channel during the 2008 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour for Hallmark held at the Beverly Hilton hotel on July 8, 2008 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The Years5th Annual TV Land Awards - ShowSANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 14: Actor Mike Lookinland, Florence Henderson, Susan Olsen, Ann B. Davis, producer Lloyd J. Schwartz, Christopher Knight and Barry Williams accept the Pop Culture award onstage during the 5th Annual TV Land Awards held at Barker Hangar on April 14, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. The 5th Annual TV Land Awards show will premiere on TV Land network on Sunday, April 22, 2007. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsIndianapolis 500INDIANAPOLIS - MAY 30: Actress Florence Henderson sings "God Bless America" during the IRL IndyCar Series 88th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 30, 2004 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsCelebs Attend 28th Annual "FiFi" Awards370571 16: Actress Florence Henderson attends the 28th Annual "FiFi" Awards, June 6, 2000 in New York City. The "FiFi's," the Oscars of the fragrance world, recognize the fragrance stars of the year and honors the industry's creative achievements. (Photo by George De Sota/Liaison)
  • Florence Henderson Through The Years5th Annual "Women Rock" ArrivalsLOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 28: Actress Florence Henderson attends the "Women Rock," Lifetime Television's 5th annual concert for the fight against breast cancer at the Wiltern LG on September 28, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsTelevision Night at the BowlL. to R. Mary Tyler Moore, Florence Henderson, Marion Ross, Ja'Net Dubois and John Astin at the Academy of Television Arts and Science's "Television Night at the Bowl" at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Ca. 8/26/01. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
  • Florence Henderson Through The Years33rd Annual Celebrity Fashion Show and Auction395219 18: Actress Florence Henderson models an outfit during the 33rd Annual Celebrity Fashion Show and Auction October 3, 2001 in Beverly Hills, CA. The event benefits the Screen Smart Set Auxiliary of the Motion Picture & Television Fund. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsThe Victor Awards in Las VegasLAS VEGAS, HV - JUNE 29: Florence Henderson and Eric Weihenmayer along with his guide dog SeeGo pose backstage at the Victor Awards June 29, 2002 at The Las Vegas Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada. Weihenmayer received the Special Victor award for being the first blind person ever to climb Mt. Everst. (Photograph by Bob Burchess/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsBono Honored At Love Rocks Concert In Hollywood401012 15: Actress Florence Henderson attends the First Annual Love Rocks Concert February 14, 2002 in Hollywood, CA. The event honored Irish musician Bono and launced the Entertainment Industry Foundations National Cardiovascular Research Initiative. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The Years75th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade397644 13: Actress Florence Henderson waves to the crowds while riding on a float in the 75th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade November 22, 2001 in New York City. (Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images)
  • Florence Henderson Through The YearsDance For The Cure Of Prostate CancerWOODLAND HILLS, CA - NOVEMBER 06: ABC's Dancing with the Stars' Florence Henderson and TV personality/ballroom dancer Mary Murphy attend the 'Dance for the Cure of Prostate Cancer' fundraiser during the Hollywood DanceSport Championships at Warner Center Marriott on November 6, 2010 in Woodland Hills, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for AdMetech)
Listen Live