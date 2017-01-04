Bradley Cooper Through The Years

19th Shanghai International Film Festival - Opening Ceremony & Red Carpet SHANGHAI, CHINA - JUNE 11: Actor Bradley Cooper walks the red carpet of the 19th Shanghai International Film Festival at Shanghai Grand Theatre on June 11, 2016 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Visual China/Getty Images)

Premiere Party For New Fox TV Show "Kitchen Confidential" NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Bradley Cooper and Jaime King attend the premiere party for New Fox TV Show "Kitchen Confidential" at Brasserie Les Halles on September 10, 2005 New York City. (Photo by Scott Wintrow/Getty Images)

Movieline's "Kitchen Confidential" Party LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 8: (L-R) Actors Sam Pancake, Bradley Cooper and John Francis Daley attend Movieline's "Kitchen Confidential" party at Hollywood Life's Young Hollywood House at The Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Failure To Launch" - Arrivals NEW YORK - MARCH 08: (L to R) Actors Justin Bartha, Terry Bradshaw and Bradley Cooper attend the premiere of "Failure To Launch" at Clearview Chelsea West March 8, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Opening Night Of "Three Days Of Rain" At Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre NEW YORK - APRIL 19: (L-R) Actors Paul Rudd, Julia Roberts and Bradley Cooper appear onstage during curtain call at the opening night of "Three Days of Rain" at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on April 19, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

Celebrities Visit "Late Night With Jimmy Fallon" - March 18, 2011 NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 18: Actor Bradley Cooper visits "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" at Rockefeller Center on March 18, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

gettyimages-160703797_594_screen

"Elephant Man" Broadway Opening Night - After Party NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: Actor Bradley Cooper attends "The Elephant Man" Broadway Opening Night - After Party at Gotham Hall on December 7, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

71st Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 12: Actor Bradley Cooper attends the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

gettyimages-464164716_594_screen attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California.

gettyimages-467185628_594_screen attends a screening of "Serena" hosted by Magnolia Pictures and The Cinema Society with Dior Beauty on March 21, 2015 in New York City.

gettyimages-467187758_594_screen attends a screening of "Serena" hosted by Magnolia Pictures and The Cinema Society with Dior Beauty on March 21, 2015 in New York City.

Magnolia Pictures And The Cinema Society With Dior Beauty Host A Screening Of "Serena" - After Party NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 21: Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence attend the after party of a screening of "Serena" hosted by Magnolia Pictures And The Cinema Society With Dior Beauty on March 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper Sardi's Caricature Unveiling NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Actor Bradley Cooper attends Sardi's Caricature Unveiling at Sardi's on May 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

"Aloha" Screening At Soho Hotel LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 16: Bradley Cooper attends a screening of 'Aloha' at Soho Hotel on May 16, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

gettyimages-476293458_594_screen (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been processed using digital filters.) attends the 2015 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2015 in New York City.

86th Annual Academy Awards - Show HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 02: HANDOUT – EDITORIAL USE ONLY - In this handout photo provided by Ellen DeGeneres, host Ellen DeGeneres poses for a selfie taken by Bradley Cooper with (clockwise from L-R) Jared Leto, Jennifer Lawrence, Channing Tatum, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Kevin Spacey, Brad Pitt, Lupita Nyong'o, Angelina Jolie, Peter Nyong'o Jr. and Bradley Cooper during the 86th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo credit Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter via Getty Images)

"Burnt" New York Premiere NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 20: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was processed using digital filters.) Bradley Cooper attends the "Burnt" premiere at The Museum of Modern Art on October 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images)

Premiere Party For New Fox TV Show "Kitchen Confidential" NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Bradley Cooper arrives at the premiere party for New Fox TV Show "Kitchen Confidential" at Brasserie Les Halles on September 10, 2005 New York City. (Photo by Scott Wintrow/Getty Images)

53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Arrivals 396787 24: Actors Victor Garber (L) and Bradley Cooper attend the 53rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shubert Theater November 4, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

28th Annual Peoples Choice Awards 399574 113: Actress Jennifer Garner speaks as actors Bradley Cooper (L) and Michael Vartan look on during the 28th Annual Peoples Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center January 13, 2002 in Pasadena, CA. "Alias" won Favorite New Television Dramatic Series. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

ABC Primetime Preview Weekend ANAHEIM, CA - AUGUST 25: Actors Merin Dungey and Bradley Cooper, of the ABC network show "Alias" attend the ABC Primetime Preview Weekend on August 25, 2002 at Disney's California Park in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Alias Cast at Alias Declassified Book Signing Event LOS ANGELES - OCTOBER 8: (L to R) Alias cast Bradley Cooper, Michael Vartan, Ron Rifkin, creator J.J Abrams, Jennifer Garner, Victor Garber, Carl Larbe, Kevin Weisman and Merrin Dungey attend the "Alias Declassified: The Official Companion" booksigning event at Barnes & Noble at the Grove bookstore on October 8, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

ABC Upfront 405358 40: Actor Bradley Cooper from the ABC series "Alias" attends the "ABC Upfront" line-up announcment party at Cipriani's May 14, 2002 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Maxim Magazine Party in Honor of Photographer Nigel Parry 405429 01: Actor Bradley Cooper attends the Maxim Magazine party in honor of photographer Nigel Parry May 15, 2002 at Lot 61 in New York City. (Photo by Dennis Clark/Getty Images)

ABC 2001 Summer Press Tour Party 392298 05: Actors Victor Garber (left) and Bradley Cooper of the television show "Alias" arrive for the ABC 2001 Summer Press Tour All-Star Party July 23, 2001 in San Marino, CA. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Alias DVD Launch Party LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 31: Actor Bradley Cooper poses at the Alias Season 3 DVD release party held at the Downtown Los Angeles Standard Hotel, on August 31, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Alias DVD Launch Party LOS ANGELES - AUGUST 31: (L-R) Actor Bradley Cooper, actress Mia Maestro and actor Ron Riflkin pose at the Alias Season 3 DVD release party held at the Downtown Los Angeles Standard Hotel, on August 31, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

New Line Cinema's Premiere of "Monster In Law" - Arrivals WESTWOOD, CA - APRIL 29: Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at New Line Cinema's Premiere of "Monster In Law" at the Mann National Theatre on April 29, 2005 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)