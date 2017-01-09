2017 Golden Globe Awards Ceremony & Show

gettyimages-631256492_594_screen

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, DJ Questlove onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenter Sofia Vergara onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Carrie Underwood (L) and Sting onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Naomi Campbell (L) and Matt Bomer onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenter Annette Benning onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Amy Schumer (L) and Goldie Hawn onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenter Michael Keaton onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Meryl Streep accepts Cecil B. DeMille Award during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, (L-R) presenters Sienna Miller, Ben Affleck and Zoe Saldana onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenter Brad Pitt onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Aaron Taylor-Johnson accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor In A Motion Picture for his role in "Nocturnal Animals" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenters Emma Stone and Ryan Reynolds onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Hugh Laurie accepts the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Series/Limited Series/TV Movie for his role in "The Night Manager" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Sarah Paulson accepts her award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for her role in "The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story" onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, (L-R) Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul accept the award for Best Original Song- Motion Picture for "City of Stars" from "La La Land" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Ryan Gosling accepts the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in "La La Land" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Executive Producer Nina Jacobson accepts the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV for ""The People v. O.J. Simpson": American Crime Story" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Damien Chazelle accepts the award for Best Director - Motion Picture for " La La Land" onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenter Leonardo DiCaprio onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

74th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Show BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, presenter Matt Damon onstage during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

