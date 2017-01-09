Pat Benatar Through The Years

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Singer and songwriter Pat Benatar performs at the Revlon Run/Walk for women held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on May 12, 2007 in Los Angeles California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
399817 246: Singer Pat Benatar (R) poses with her daughter, 2002 Miss Golden Globe Haley Giraldo at the 59th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel January 20, 2002 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)
395761 03: Pat Benatar (L) and her husband Neil Giraldo attend the "Celebrating Our Differences by Making a Difference" dinner to benefit The Lili Claire Foundation October 20, 2001 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS - MAY 22: Singer Pat Benatar attends the VH1 Divas Duets, a concert to benefit the VH1 Save the Music Foundation held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 22nd, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Robert Mora/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS - MAY 22: Singer Pat Benatar performs at the VH1 Divas Duets, a concert to benefit the VH1 Save the Music Foundation held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 22nd, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS - MAY 22: (U.S. TABS OUT) Singers Neil Giraldo, Pat Benatar, and Sharon Osbourne poses backstage at the VH1 Divas Duets, a concert to benefit the VH1 Save the Music Foundation held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 22nd, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JULY 11: Singer Pat Benatar (R) and husband, Neil Giraldo, stand on stage as they participate in ABC's Good Morning America's summer concert series July 11, 2003 in Bryant Park, New York. (Photo by Adam Rountree/Getty Images)
Sheryl Crow and Pat Benatar at the taping of Lifetime Television's 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Concert "Women Rock! Girls & Guitars" at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. October 18, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Pat Benatar and Shea Seger at the taping of Lifetime Television's 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Concert "Women Rock! Girls & Guitars" at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. October 18, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Pat Benatar at the taping of Lifetime Television's 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Concert "Women Rock! Girls & Guitars" at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. October 18, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Pat Benatar at the taping of Lifetime Television's 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Concert "Women Rock! Girls & Guitars" at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. October 18, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Pat Benatar at the taping of Lifetime Television's 2nd Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Concert "Women Rock! Girls & Guitars" at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, Ca. October 18, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
NEW YORK - MAY 27: Pat Benatar performs in Union Square Park May 27, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - MAY 27: Pat Benatar performs in Union Square Park May 27, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - MAY 27: Pat Benatar performs in Union Square Park May 27, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - MAY 27: Pat Benatar performs in Union Square Park May 27, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Singer and songwriter Pat Benatar performs at the Revlon Run/Walk for women held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on May 12, 2007 in Los Angeles California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 12: Singer and songwriter Pat Benatar performs at the Revlon Run/Walk for women held at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on May 12, 2007 in Los Angeles California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 13: Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo speak onstage after being inducted into the IEBA Hall of Fame at the IEBA Honors & Awards Ceremony during the IEBA 2015 Conference - Day 3 on October 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA)
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 24: Pat Benatar performs at the 89th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Rehearsals - Day 2 on November 24, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 26: Neil Giraldo and Pat Benatar attends the 89th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Juan Ramos/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Singer Pat Benatar performs at the Nokia Theatre on August 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Singer Pat Benatar performs at the Nokia Theatre on August 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK - AUGUST 25: Singer Pat Benatar performs at the Nokia Theatre on August 25, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Musician Neil Giraldo and singer Pat Benatar perform during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on June 29, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Musician Neil Giraldo and singer Pat Benatar perform during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on June 29, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Musician Neil Giraldo and singer Pat Benatar pose for a photo on stage before performing on "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on June 29, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Musician Neil Giraldo and singer Pat Benatar pose for a photo on stage before performing on "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on June 29, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Singer Pat Benatar performs during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on June 29, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Singer Pat Benatar performs during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on June 29, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 29: Musician Neil Giraldo and singer Pat Benatar perform during "FOX & Friends" All American Concert Series at FOX Studios on June 29, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)
attends the IEBA 2015 Conference - Day 3 on October 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Categories: Entertainment Features Music

