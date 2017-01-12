Orlando Bloom Through The Years

  • Orlando Bloom Through The Yearsgettyimages-626525734_594_screenattends the 12th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2016 in New York City.
  • Orlando Bloom Through The Years12th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball Honoring UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Katy Perry and Philanthropist Moll Anderson - InsideNEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry attend the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for UNICEF)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The Yearsgettyimages-626563414_594_screenattends the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on November 29, 2016 in New York City.
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsUS-DIPLOMACY-UNICEFUNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Orlando Bloom, actress Millie Bobby Brown and advocate Mustafa Al Said attend UNICEF's 70th anniversary event at United Nations Headquarters on December 12, 2016 in New York City. / AFP / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsOrlando Bloom Honored On The Hollywood Walk Of FameHOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 02: Actor Orlando Bloom is honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The Yearsgettyimages-483926650_594_screen<> at ArcLight Cinemas on August 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsOrlando Bloom, Margot Robbie & Jessie J at British Airways 787-9 Route LaunchABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 06: Hollywood hotshot Orlando Bloom (C) surveys the sweeping Abu Dhabi cityscape from an inner-city helipad during a visit to celebrate the launch of the new British Airways Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner's daily London-Abu Dhabi-Muscat service. The British heartthrob, 38, was accompanied by two female members of the airline's crew in the UAE capital for the stylish shoot to mark the aircraft's introduction to British Airways' fleet on November 6, 2015 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Wouter Kingma/Getty Images for British Airways)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsBritish Fashion Awards 2015 - Red Carpet ArrivalsLONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 23: Orlando Bloom attends the British Fashion Awards 2015 at London Coliseum on November 23, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The Years11th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball Honoring Orlando Bloom, Mindy Grossman And Edward G. Lloyd - ArrivalsNEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 01: UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Honoree: Audrey Hepburn Humanitarian Award Orlando Bloom attends the 11th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball Honoring Orlando Bloom, Mindy Grossman And Edward G. Lloyd at Cipriani, Wall Street on December 1, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for UNICEF)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The Yearsgettyimages-499523926_594_screenattends the 11th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball Honoring Orlando Bloom, Mindy Grossman And Edward G. Lloyd at Cipriani, Wall Street on December 1, 2015 in New York City.
  • Orlando Bloom Through The Yearsgettyimages-499523928_594_screenattends the 11th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball Honoring Orlando Bloom, Mindy Grossman And Edward G. Lloyd at Cipriani, Wall Street on December 1, 2015 in New York City.
  • Orlando Bloom Through The Years73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsBEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Orlando Bloom attends the 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The Years2016 InStyle And Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party - ArrivalsBEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 10: Actor Orlando Bloom attends InStyle and Warner Bros. 73rd Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsThe Harmonist Cocktail Party - The 69th Annual Cannes Film FestivalCANNES, FRANCE - MAY 16: (L-R) Heidi Klum, Orlando Bloom, Melanie Laurent, Lola Karimova-Tillyaeva, Common and Kate Hudson attend The Harmonist Cocktail Party during The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival at Plage du Grand Hyatt on May 16, 2016 in Cannes. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for The Harmonist)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsThe London Evening Standard Theatre Awards - Red Carpet ArrivalsLONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 13: Orlando Bloom attends The London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at The Old Vic Theatre on November 13, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsAFI FEST 2007 Presented By Audi: Portrait Sessions - Day 9HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 09: Actor Orlando Bloom poses in the portrait studio during AFI FEST 2007 presented by Audi held at ArcLight Cinemas on November 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for AFI)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsLord of the Rings World Premiere398421 20: Actor Orlando Bloom arrives for the world premiere of ''Lord of the Rings'' December 10, 2001 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsCelebs Out On The Town398762 08: Actor Orlando Bloom attends the premiere of "Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring" December 16, 2001 in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by David Klein/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsEmpire Magazine Film Awards400605 04: Actor Orlando Bloom arrives at the Empire Magazine Film Awards February 5, 2002 in London. (Photo by Sion Touhig/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsCelebs Attend London Premiere of "Black Hawk Down"399764 09: Actor Orlando Bloom arrives for the premiere of "Black Hawk Down" January 17, 2002 in London. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsOrlando Bloom At EA Games Launches Three New Video GamesLOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07: (L to R) Lord of the Rings' star Orlando Bloom attends the "EA Games," launching three new video games, "Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets", "James Bond 007...Nightlife" and "The Lord of the Rings, The Two Towers" at Raleigh Studios on November 07, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsMonaghan, Boyd And Bloom At EA Games Launches Three New Video GamesLOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07: (L to R) Lord of the Rings' stars Dominic Monaghan, Billy Boyd and Orlando Bloom attend the "EA Games," launching three new video games, "Harry Potter And The Chamber of Secrets", "James Bond 007...Nightlife" and "The Lord of the Rings, The Two Towers" at Raleigh Studios on November 07, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsOrlando Bloom at "Pirates of the Caribbean" world premiereANAHEIM, CA - JUNE 28: Actor Orlando Bloom arrives at the World Premiere of "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" on June 28, 2003 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsThe Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers PremiereViggo Mortensen and Orlando Bloom at the premiere of "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers" at the Cinerama Dome Theatre and after-party at the Sunset Room in Hollywood, Ca. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/ImageDirect.
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsOrlando BloomLAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 20: (US TABS OUT AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actor Orlando Bloom attends the after party for the international gala premiere of "Zumanity, Another Side of Cirque du Soleil" at the New York, New York Casino/Hotel September 20, 2003 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsOrlando BloomBEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 20: Actor Orlando Bloom receives the Hollywood Breakthrough Award at the Hollywood Awards Gala Ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 20, 2003 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsCharlize Theron and Orlando BloomNEW YORK - OCTOBER 21: Actress Charlize Theron and actor Orlando Bloom mingle at the after party for the 2003 GQ "Men of the Year" Awards at 48 Wall Street on October 21, 2003 in New York City. The GQ "Men of the Year" Awards recognize sensational men of distinction from the worlds of music, fashion, style, film, sports, comedy and television. The show will air live on the Spike TV network. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsLord of The Rings stars Liv Tyler (L) anWELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND: Lord of The Rings stars Liv Tyler (L) and Orlando Bloom (R) wave to fans during the parade to the Embassy theatre for the worldwide premier of the third and final Rings movie "Return of The King", Wellington, New Zealand. 01 December 2003. An estimated 100,000 people lined the streets to see the actors during the red carpet arrival. AFP PHOTO/Ande MERTL (Photo credit should read ANDE MERTL/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The Years"Kingdom of Heaven" European Premiere - ArrivalsLONDON - MAY 2: Actor Orlando Bloom arrives at the European premiere of "Kingdom of Heaven" at the Empire Leicester Square on May 2, 2005 in London. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsMTV TRL With Ludacris, Orlando Bloom And Snoop DoggNEW YORK - MAY 4: (U.S. TABS OUT) Actor Orlando Bloom appears onstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios May 4, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsActors from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (LR), ElWELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - DECEMBER 19: Actors from The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (LR), Elijah Wood who plays Frodo and Orlando Bloom, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd who all play Hobbits stop to pose to the media as the walk down the red carpet for the Lord Of The Rings Australasian Premiere at the Embassy Theatre in Wellington, renamed Middle Earth for the occasion, Wednesday. (Photo by Robert Patterson/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsPremiere of Warner Bros. "Superman Returns" - AfterpartyLOS ANGELES - JUNE 21: Actors Orlando Bloom (L) and Kate Bosworth arrive at the afterparty for the premiere of Warner Bros. "Superman Returns" on June 21, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsOrlando Bloom Honored On The Hollywood Walk Of FameHOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 02: Actor Orlando Bloom and his son Flynn Bloom attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame celebration in honor of Orlando Bloom on April 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsAFI FEST 2007 Presented By Audi: Portrait Sessions - Day 9HOLLYWOOD - NOVEMBER 09: Actor Orlando Bloom poses in the portrait studio during AFI FEST 2007 presented by Audi held at ArcLight Cinemas on November 9, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images for AFI)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsEmirates Doncaster DaySYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 26: Model Miranda Kerr and partner/actor Orlando Bloom arrive at the David Jones Marquee on Emirates Doncaster Day at the Royal Randwick Racecourse on April 26, 2008 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ruth Schwarzenholz/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsGlobal Green USA's 10th Annual Pre-Oscar PartyHOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 20: Actor Orlando Bloom (L) and Miranda Kerr attend Global Green USA's 10th Annual Pre-Oscar Party at Avalon on February 20, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for Global Green)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsCoach 3rd Annual Evening Of Cocktails And Shopping To Benefit The Children's Defense Fund Hosted By Katie McGrath, J.J. Abrams and Bryan BurkSANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 10: (L-R) TV personality Conan O'Brien, actor Orlando Bloom, host J.J. Abrams and singer Katy Perry attend Coach's 3rd Annual Evening of Cocktails and Shopping to Benefit the Children's Defense Fund hosted by Katie McGrath, J.J. Abrams and Bryan Burk at Bad Robot on April 10, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Coach)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsCoach 3rd Annual Evening Of Cocktails And Shopping To Benefit The Children's Defense Fund Hosted By Katie McGrath, J.J. Abrams and Bryan BurkSANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 10: (L-R) Actor Orlando Bloom, host J.J. Abrams, and singer Katy Perry attend Coach's 3rd Annual Evening of Cocktails and Shopping to Benefit the Children's Defense Fund hosted by Katie McGrath, J.J. Abrams and Bryan Burk at Bad Robot on April 10, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Coach)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsAn Alternative View - The 66th Annual Cannes Film FestivalCANNES, FRANCE - MAY 26: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was processed using digital filters) Actor Orlando Bloom attends the 'Zulu' Premiere and Closing Ceremony during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2013 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The Yearsgettyimages-452750058_594_screen
  • Orlando Bloom Through The Years"ZULU" Japan Premiere Press ConferenceTOKYO, JAPAN - AUGUST 27: Orlando Bloom attends the press conference for the Japan premiere of "ZULU" at the Ritz Carlton Tokyo on August 27, 2014 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Keith Tsuji/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsPremiere Of New Line Cinema, MGM Pictures And Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies" - Red CarpetHOLLYWOOD, CA - DECEMBER 09: Actor Orlando Bloom attends the premiere of New Line Cinema, MGM Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" at Dolby Theatre on December 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsBRIT Awards 2015 - Red Carpet ArrivalsLONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 25: Orlando Bloom attends the BRIT Awards 2015 at The O2 Arena on February 25, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)
  • Orlando Bloom Through The YearsGiffoni Film Festival 2015 - Day 9GIFFONI VALLE PIANA, ITALY - JULY 25: Actor Orlando Bloom attends Giffoni Film Festival 2015 - Day 9 photocall on July 25, 2015 in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Giffoni Film Festival)
Categories: Entertainment Features

