  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsAcademy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 7th Annual Governors Awards - ShowHOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Actress Zooey Deschanel speaks onstage during the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 7th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The Yearsgettyimages-493369046_594_screenattends the "Rock The Kasbah" New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on October 19, 2015 in New York City.
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsAcademy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 7th Annual Governors Awards - ArrivalsHOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Actress Zooey Deschanel attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 7th annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on November 14, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsFOX 2014 Programming PresentationNEW YORK, NY - MAY 12: Actress Zooey Deschanel attends the FOX 2014 Programming Presentation at the FOX Fanfront on May 12, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The Years"New Girl" Season 3 Finale Screening And Cast Q&ALOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 08: Actress Zooey Deschanel attends the 'New Girl' Season 3 Finale Screening and cast Q&A at Zanuck Theater at 20th Century Fox Lot on May 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The Years"To Tommy, From Zooey" Launch At Macy's Herald SquareNEW YORK, NY - APRIL 14: Zooey Deschanel attends the "To Tommy, From Zooey" Launch at Macy's Herald Square on April 14, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Macy's)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The Years"Rock The Kasbah" New York PremiereNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Zooey Deschanel attends the "Rock The Kasbah" New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square 13 theater on October 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsZooey Deschanel For Tommy Hilfiger Collection Launch EventWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: Actress/designer Zooey Deschanel attends the Zooey Deschanel for Tommy Hilfiger Collection launch event at The London Hotel on April 9, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsZooey Deschanel And Tommy Hilfiger Debut New Capsule CollectionWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 09: Actress Zooey Deschanel attends Zooey Deschanel and Tommy Hilfiger Debut New Capsule Collection at The London Hotel on April 9, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The Years2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - ArrivalsBEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Actress Zooey Deschanel attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsFOX's "New Girl" 100th Episode Cake-CuttingCENTURY CITY, CA - DECEMBER 02: Actress Zooey Deschanel attends FOX's 'New Girl' 100th Episode Cake Cutting' held at Fox Studio Lot on December 2, 2015 in Century City, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsELLE's Women In Television Celebration - ArrivalsWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 22: Actress Zooey Deschanel attends ELLE's Annual Women in Television Celebration at Sunset Tower on January 22, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsFox And FX's 2014 Golden Globe Awards Party - ArrivalsBEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 12: Actress Zooey Deschanel attends the Fox And FX's 2014 Golden Globe Awards Party on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsPremiere Of Roadside Attractions' "The Skeleton Twins" - After PartyLOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Jacob Pechenik (L) and actress Zooey Deschanel pose at the after party for the premiere of Roadside Attractions' "The Skeleton Twins" at The Argyle on September 10, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The Years2014 FOX Fall Eco-Casino PartySANTA MONICA, CA - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Zooey Deschanel attends the 2014 FOX Fall Eco-Casino party at The Bungalow on September 8, 2014 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The Years66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 25: Actress Zooey Deschanel (earing detail) attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The Years66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 25: Actress Zooey Deschanel attends the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards held at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on August 25, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The Years2013 Winter TCA Tour - Day 5PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 08: Comedian Zooey Deschanel of "New Girl" speaks onstage during the FOX portion of the 2013 Winter TCA Tour at Langham Hotel on January 8, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The Years69th Annual Golden Globe Awards - ArrivalsBEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 15: Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsCritics' Choice Television Awards - ArrivalsBEVERLY HILLS, CA - JUNE 20: Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at Beverly Hills Hotel on June 20, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images For The Broadcast Television Journalists Association)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The Years"The Go-Getter" 2007 Sundance Portrait SessionPARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 23: Actress Zooey Deschanel from the film "The Go-Getter" poses for a portrait during the 2007 Sundance Film Festival on January 23, 2007 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsThe Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Zooey DeschanelZooey DesChanel at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Burbank Ca. Monday, Oct. 14, 2002. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsSnatch PremiereMatt Davis and Zooey DesChanel at the premiere of 'Snatch' at the Directors Guild, Los Angeles, Ca. 1/18/01. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images).
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsGBMI and Pony International Re-Launch EventSANTA BARBARA, CA - JUNE 7: Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the GBMI and Pony International re-launch fashion show of the Pony Collection held at The Fess Parker Doubletree Resort on June 7, 2003 in Santa Barbara, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsZooey Deschanel At The Abandon Film PremiereHOLLYWOOD - OCTOBER 14: Actress Zooey Deschanel attends the film premiere of "Abandon" at the Paramount Studios on October14, 2002 in Hollywood, California. The film opens nationwide on October 18, 2002. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsFilm Premiere of Big Trouble403215 08: Actress Zooey Deschanel attends the film premiere of "Big Trouble" April 2, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. The film opens nationwide April 5, 2002. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsCelebs At The Industry Screening Of Hannibal385008 16: Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the Los Angeles industry screening of "Hannibal" February 1, 2001 at the Mann Village Theatre in Westwood, CA. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Liaison)
  • Zooey Deschanel’s Changing Looks Through The YearsE! Online's "Sizzlin'' Sixteen 2001" Party384395 08: Actress Zooey Deschanel arrives at the E! Online's "Sizzlin'' Sixteen 2001" Party, January 16, 2001 in West Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Newsmakers)
Categories: Entertainment Features

