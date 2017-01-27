Oprah Through The Years

  • Oprah Through The YearsEE British Academy Film Awards 2014 - Red Carpet ArrivalsLONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 16: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Oprah Winfrey attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2014 at The Royal Opera House on February 16, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The Years87th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsHOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Oprah Winfrey attends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The YearsRepublican presidential nominee Texas Gov. GeorgeCHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Republican presidential nominee Texas Gov. George W. Bush gives a kiss to Oprah Winfrey after appearing on her show 19 September 2000 in Chicago, Illinois. AFP PHOTO/Tannen MAURY (Photo credit should read TANNEN MAURY/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The YearsOprah Interviews Lance ArmstrongAUSTIN, TX - JANUARY 14: In this handout photo provided by the Oprah Winfrey Network, Oprah Winfrey (R) speaks with Lance Armstrong during an interview regarding the controversy surrounding his cycling career January 14, 2013 in Austin, Texas. Oprah Winfrey’s exclusive no-holds-barred interview with Lance Armstrong, "Oprah and Lance Armstrong: The Worldwide Exclusive," has expanded to air as a two-night event on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. The special episode of "Oprah’s Next Chapter" will air Thursday, January 17 from 9-10:30 p.m. ET/PT (as previously announced) and Friday, January 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The interview will be simultaneously streamed LIVE worldwide both nights on Oprah.com. (Photo by George Burns/Oprah Winfrey Network via Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The YearsUS First Lady Hillary Clinton (R) stands with teleCHICAGO, IL - MAY 16: US First Lady Hillary Clinton (R) stands with television talk show star Oprah Winfrey (L) during an appearance on Winfrey's television show 16 May. The First Lady told the Chicago, Illinois audience that parents in particular and society in general must get more involved in child-rearing. AFP PHOTO (Photo credit should read POOL/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The YearsOprah Winfrey's Personal Growth SummitOprah Winfrey arrives with Sophie at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Ca. on 6/29/00 to speak about personal growth and empowerment. This is the last stop of the 'Personal Growth Summit', a four-market series, that included Detroit, Atlanta and Chicago.Photo: Kevin Winter/ImageDirect
  • Oprah Through The YearsAn Evening With Oprah - MelbourneMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 02: Oprah Winfrey on stage during her An Evening With Oprah tour on December 2, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The Years45th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - ShowPASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 22: Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage during the 45th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2014 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)
  • Oprah Through The Yearsgettyimages-544249066_594_screenspeaks onstage during the 2016 ESSENCE Festival presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
  • Oprah Through The Yearsgettyimages-522699698_594_screen<> at BMCC John Zuccotti Theater on April 20, 2016 in New York City.
  • Oprah Through The YearsLaird Hamilton Launches Laird Apparel At Ron Robinson In Santa Monica, CA On October 22, 2015SANTA MONICA, CA - OCTOBER 22: Oprah Winfery attends the launch of Laird Apparel by Laird Hamilton at Ron Robinson on October 22, 2015 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Laird Apparel LLC)
  • Oprah Through The Years"Belief" New York PremiereNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14: Oprah Winfrey speaks at the "Belief" New York premiere at TheTimesCenter on October 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The YearsPremiere Of HBO Documentary Films' "Paycheck To Paycheck" - Red CarpetHOLLYWOOD,CA - MARCH 10: Oprah Winfrey (L) and executive producer Maria Shriver attend the premiere of HBO Documentary Films' "Paycheck To Paycheck" at Linwood Dunn Theater at the Pickford Center for Motion Study on March 10, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The Yearsgettyimages-544249058_594_screenspeaks onstage during the 2016 ESSENCE Festival presented By Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
  • Oprah Through The Years"Belief" New York PremiereNEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 14: Oprah Winfrey attends the "Belief" New York premiere at TheTimesCenter on October 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The Yearsgettyimages-469751491_594_screen
  • Oprah Through The Yearsgettyimages-464198054_594_screenattends the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
  • Oprah Through The Yearsgettyimages-464137162_594_screenattends The Weinstein Company's Academy Awards Nominees Dinner in partnership with Chopard, DeLeon Tequila, FIJI Water and MAC Cosmetics on February 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
  • Oprah Through The Years46th NAACP Image Awards Presented By TV One - ShowPASADENA, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Actress/producer Oprah Winfrey accepts the award for Outstanding Motion Picture for 'Selma' onstage during the 46th NAACP Image Awards presented by TV One at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 6, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards)
  • Oprah Through The YearsThe Legends Who Paved The Way Gala - Special Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "SELMA" - ArrivalsSANTA BARBARA, CA - DECEMBER 06: Oprah Winfrey attends the 'Selma' and the Legends Who Paved the Way Gala at Bacara Resort on December 6, 2014 in Goleta, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The YearsPresident Obama Awards Presidential Medal Of FreedomWASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 20: U.S. President Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Oprah Winfrey in the East Room at the White House on November 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor, presented to individuals who have made meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The YearsPremiere Of The Weinstein Company's "Lee Daniels' The Butler" - ArrivalsLOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 12: Oprah Winfrey arrives at the premiere of The Weinstein Company's "Lee Daniels' The Butler" at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on August 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The YearsOprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls - Class of 2011 Inaugural GraduationMEYERTON, HENLEY ON KLIP - JANUARY 14: Oprah Winfrey poses with the Graduates at the inaugural graduation of the class of 2011 at Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls on January 14, 2012 in Henley on Klip, South Africa. (Photo by Michelly Rall/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The Years38th AFI Life Achievement Award Honoring Mike Nichols - ShowCULVER CITY, CA - JUNE 10: Oprah Winfrey (R) and Gayle King in the audience during the 38th AFI Life Achievement Award honoring Mike Nichols held at Sony Pictures Studios on June 10, 2010 in Culver City, California. The AFI Life Achievement Award tribute to Mike Nichols will premiere on TV Land on Saturday, June 25 at 9PM ET/PST. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI)
  • Oprah Through The YearsAn Evening With Oprah - MelbourneMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 02: Oprah Winfrey on stage during her An Evening With Oprah tour on December 2, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The Years1/11/98 Los Angeles, CA. Oprah Winfrey with a new hairdo at the 24th Annual "People's Choice Awards.1/11/98 Los Angeles, CA. Oprah Winfrey with a new hairdo at the 24th Annual "People's Choice Awards."
  • Oprah Through The YearsU.S. Dream Academy's 4th Annual Gala Fund-raiserWASHINGTON - MAY 24: Oprah Winfrey stands for photos before the U.S. Dream Academy's 4th Annual Gala fund-raiser on April 24, 2005 in Washington, DC. The Dream Academy supports mentoring and enrichment programs for nearly 1000 at risk children in 11 major markets. (Photo by Stephen Boitano/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The YearsUS talk show host and actress Oprah Winfrey wavesCHICAGO, UNITED STATES: US talk show host and actress Oprah Winfrey waves Chicago Bulls forward Dennis Rodman's jersey after Rodman tossed her the jersey 07 May 1996 at the end of game two of the Eastern Conference semifinals at the United Center in Chicago. The Bulls won the game 91-80 and lead the series 2-0. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Vincent LAFORET (Photo credit should read VINCENT LAFORET/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The Yearsgloverwinfre_20000529_09603.jpg379298 01: 1998 Danny Glover and Oprah Winfrey star in the movie "Beloved." (Photo by Touchstone Pictures / Online USA)
  • Oprah Through The YearsUS Vice President and Democratic presidential candCHICAGO, UNITED STATES: US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Al Gore (L) talks with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey just after he appeared on her show in Chicago, Illinois 11 September, 2000. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Luke FRAZZA (Photo credit should read LUKE FRAZZA/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The YearsV Day 2001*** EXCLUSIVE*** *** Special Rates Apply*** Brooke Shields, Oprah Winfrey and Julia Stiles perform at V day, a gala benefit of Eve Ensler's The Vagina Monologues, at Madison Square Garden, in New York City on February 10, 2001. V day's mission is to end violence against women by increasing awareness through events and the media by raising funds to support organizations working to ensure the safety of women. Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect
  • Oprah Through The YearsOprah Winfrey at the Revlon Run/Walk to benefit breast cancer at UCLA5/11/97 Oprah Winfrey at the Revlon Run/Walk to benefit breast cancer at UCLA
  • Oprah Through The Years1/11/98 Los Angeles, CA. Oprah Winfrey with fiance, Stedman Graham at the 24th Annual "People's Choi1/11/98 Los Angeles, CA. Oprah Winfrey with fiance, Stedman Graham at the 24th Annual "People's Choice Awards."
  • Oprah Through The Years10/20/97 Hollywood, CA. Oprah Winfrey at the premiere of "Before Women Had Wings."10/20/97 Hollywood, CA. Oprah Winfrey at the premiere of "Before Women Had Wings."
  • Oprah Through The Years98oprahwinfr_20000529_02053.jpg372836 01: Oprah Winfrey (Photo credit: Timothy White/ 1998 Harpo Productions)
  • Oprah Through The YearsTalk show host Oprah Winfrey370689 01 (FILE PHOTO): Talk show host Oprah Winfrey. (Photo by Diane Freed)
  • Oprah Through The Years1st Anniversary Party for O Magazine387978 02: Oprah Winfrey poses April 17, 2001 at a 1st anniversary party for O Magazine in New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Newsmakers)
  • Oprah Through The Years"An Evening Under the Colorado Sky"384686 10: Actor Robert Wagner and talk show host Oprah Winfrey attend "An Evening Under the Colorado Sky" January 23, 2001 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. The gala event is a benefit for the Silver Lining Foundation celebrating more than a decade of making a difference in the lives of children with cancer, and honoring Ted Forstmann for his extraordinary contrbutions and continued support. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)
  • Oprah Through The Years"Live Your Best Life Walk" Celebrating The 10th Anniversary of O MagazineNEW YORK - MAY 09: Media personalities Gayle King and Oprah Winfrey onstage at the completion of the "Live Your Best Life Walk" to celebrate O, The Oprah Magazine's 10th Anniversary in Times Square on May 9, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
  • Oprah Through The Years"An Evening Under the Colorado Sky"384686 02: Talk show host Oprah Winfrey attends "An Evening Under the Colorado Sky" January 23, 2001 at the Waldorf Astoria in New York City. The gala event is a benefit for the Silver Lining Foundation celebrating more than a decade of making a difference in the lives of children with cancer, and honoring Ted Forstmann for his extraordinary contrbutions and continued support. (Photo by George De Sota/Newsmakers)
Oprah Through The Years
