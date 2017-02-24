2017 Cleveland Auto Show

GALLERY! Close Up Pictures Of Maroon 5 At Quicken Loans Arena Mmmmm, Adam Levine looks so GOOD. It's like we're almost there right next to him breathing the same air.

GALLERY! Jen Toohey Goes Behind The Scenes At GMA And Say Yes To The Dress, Visits Stephen Colbert And MORE In New York CityWhat a busy President's Day weekend! From meeting the members of GMA to eating the popular Cronut, Jen Toohey had quite possibly the best visit to NYC EVER. Check out the pictures here!