  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Festivalgoers attend the Outdoor stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 1Street Style At The 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Festivalgoers attend day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 1FILES-ENTERTAINMENT-US-COACHELLA-GAGALady Gaga performs with Metallica onstage during the 59th Annual Grammy music Awards on February 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Lady Gaga has stepped in to replace the pregnant Beyonce at Coachella, ensuring that the premier music festival has a woman headliner for the first time in a decade. Coachella, one of the most lucrative music events in the world, late Tuesday, February 28, 2017 posted an updated lineup with Lady Gaga now the headliner on April 15 and April 22. / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Singer Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Grouplove performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musician Thom Yorke of Radiohead performs on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Trixie Textor/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Musician Jimmy Carbonetti of Caveman performs on the Sonora stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 1Republic Records & SBE Host The Hyde Away, presented By Hudson and Bare Minerals - Day 2THERMAL, CA - APRIL 15: Actor Ashley Tisdale attends The Hyde Away, hosted by Republic Records & SBE, presented by Hudson and Bare Minerals during Coachella on April 15, 2017 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Republic Records/UMG )
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Musician Bon Iver performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: DJ Snake performs at the Outdoor stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Singer Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Singer Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 1Interscope Coachella House 2017PALM SPRINGS, CA - APRIL 15: CEO of Interscope Records John Janick and actor Jared Leto attend the Interscope Coachella House on April 15, 2017 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Interscope)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: The Weeknd performs onstage at the Gobi tent during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: ScHoolboy Q performs at the Outdoor Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 1Republic Records & SBE Host The Hyde Away, presented By Hudson and Bare Minerals - Day 2THERMAL, CA - APRIL 15: (L-R) Chord Overstreet, Cole Whittle and Joe Jonas attend The Hyde Away, hosted by Republic Records & SBE, presented by Hudson and Bare Minerals during Coachella on April 15, 2017 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Republic Records/UMG)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Takeoff and Quavo of Migos perform on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Drake performs on the Coachella stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Singer Davey Havok of Dreamcar performs onstage at the Gobi tent during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 1Street Style At The 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Festivalgoer attends day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: An instant print of the "Chiaozza Garden" installation by Chiaozza during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Cowan/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Musician Taylor Rice of Local Natives performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Hashtag is seen during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Rapper Travis Scott performs on the Outdoor Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Rapper Mac Miller performs onstage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California.pril 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Musician Father John Misty performs on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Festivalgoers are seen during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 1H&M Loves Coachella Tent at The Empire Polo FieldINDIO, CA - APRIL 14: Actor Aaron Paul attends H&M Loves Coachella Tent during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for H&M)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: DJ Khaled performs at the Sahara stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Singer Lorde performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Singer Lorde performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Hans Zimmer and Pharrell Williams embrace onstage at the Outdoor Theatre during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Pharrell Williams performs onstage with Hans Zimmer at the Outdoor Theatre during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Singer Lorde performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Singer Tove Lo performs on the Mojave stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Singer Jack Garratt performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Singer Lorde performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Singer Kiiara performs during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Tale of Us perform at the Yuma tent during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Future performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Singer Kehlani performs on the Mojave stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Festivalgoers attend the Sahara stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper ASAP Ferg performs on the Sahara stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rapper Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rappers Kendrick Lamar (L) and Travis Scott perform on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Gaspard Auge of Justice performs on the Outdoor Theatre during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Rappers Quavo and Takeoff of Migos, DJ Khaled and Offset of Migos perform at the Sahara stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 12017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Lorde performs on the Coachella stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 16, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  •  Next Gallery John Mayer at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus - April 12, 2017
Categories: Features Music

More Latest Photos

The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 1Pictures from the 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. What a weekend in California!
John Mayer at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus - April 12, 2017Pictures from John Mayer at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus - April 12, 2017
Cleveland Indians Home Opener - April 11, 2017Cleveland Indians Home Opener - April 11, 2017
Downtown Cleveland Busy With Fans Celebrating Home OpenerWere you downtown celebrating? Feel free to send us your pictures and we could add it to our gallery!
Kardashian Sisters Spotted in Downtown Cleveland Before the Home OpenerKim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian braved the Downtown Cleveland crowds and ventured out to enjoy the city during the Cleveland Indians' Home Opener on April 11.
2017 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Star Concerts
41st Cleveland International Film Festival
LaureLive

Listen Live