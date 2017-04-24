  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Singer Kehlani performs at the Mojave Tent during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Noah Cyrus performs with Marshmello at the Sahara Tent during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: DJ Marshmello performs in the Sahara Tent during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Sahara Stage during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) DJ Khaled performs in the Sahara Tent during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Big head cutouts of DJ Khaled are seen in the crowd at the Sahara Tent during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Singer Tove Lo performs at the Mojave Tent during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was shot in black and white.) Samuel T. Herring of Future Islands performs at the Outdoor Theatre during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Singer Lorde performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Singer Kiiara performs at the Mojave Tent during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Singer Lorde performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Lil Uzi Vert performs in the Sahara Tent during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Musician Hannah Hooper of Grouplove performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Musician Jack Garratt performs on the Gobi Tent during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Porter Robinson & Madeon performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Porter Robinson & Madeon perform on the Coachella Stage during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 15: Singer Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 15, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: The installation 'is this what brings things into focus?' during day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Dave Bayley of Glass Animals performs on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Glass Animals perform on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Singer Dave Bayley of Glass Animals performs on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Big Gigantic performs at the Sahara Tent during day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Phantogram performs on the Outdoor Stage during day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Big Gigantic performs at the Sahara Tent during day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Musician Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun performs at the Sahara Tent during day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Festivalgoers attend day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: Musicians Thom Yorke (C), Jonny Greenwood (R) and drummer Clive Deamer of Radiohead perform on the Coachella Stage during day 1 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Trixie Textor/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 2Street Style At The 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Festivalgoer attends day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Future performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Singer Lady Gaga performs during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Singer Lady Gaga performs during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Gucci Mane performs at the Sahara Tent during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Musician Justin Vernon of Bon Iver performs during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Lady Gaga performs on the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 22: Lady Gaga fans watch her perform at the Coachella Stage during day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 22, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 2Street Style At The 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Festivalgoer attends day 2 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 2Street Style At The 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Festivalgoer attends day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: (EDITORS NOTE: This image was shot in black and white.) Singer Tove Lo performs at the Mojave Tent during day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Singer Noah Cyrus performs with Marshmello at the Sahara Tent during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 2Street Style At The 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Festivalgoers attend day 3 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella)
  • The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 22017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1INDIO, CA - APRIL 21: A view of the crowd during day 1 of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 2) at the Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2017 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
  •  Next Gallery Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4 - April 23, 2017
Categories: Features Music

More Latest Photos

Remembering Erin Moran
The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 2Pictures from the 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. What a second weekend in California!
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Game 4 - April 23, 2017
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Game 3 - April 20, 2017
Glenn Visits Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
The Best Of Coachella 2017: Weekend 1Pictures from the 2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. What a weekend in California!

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Cleveland's Star 102

Star Concerts
May 11, 2017
LaureLive

Listen Live