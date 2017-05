A Look At Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Wears A Chez Ninon Two Piece Day Dress February 385622 05: File Photo: First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Wears A Chez Ninon Two-Piece Day Dress February 14, 1962 During A Nationally Televised Valentine's Day Tour Of The White House In Washington, Dc. The Famous Dress Will Be On Display At Metropolitan Museum Of Art Exhibition "Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years." The New York Exhibition Runs From May 1, 2001 To July 29, 2001. (Photo By Getty Images)