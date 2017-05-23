Roger Moore Through The Years

  • Roger Moore Through The YearsRoger Moore17th July 1968: English film star Roger Moore, well known for his roles as James Bond and the Saint. (Photo by Peter Ruck/BIPs/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsMoore & Mattioli11th April 1969: Roger Moore of the television series 'The Saint' with Luisa Mattioli after their wedding at Caxton Hall in London. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsRoger Moore12th September 1968: English actor Roger George Moore at Woburn Abbey where he is making the film 'Crossplot'. (Photo by Keystone Features/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsBritt And MooreSwedish actress Britt Ekland attends a reception at the Cleremont Hotel in London with Roger Moore. They both star in the new James Bond film 'The Man with the Golden Gun'. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsRoger Moorecirca 1970: English film star Roger Moore, best known for his roles as James Bond and The Saint. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsHit That Note1st December 1957: Film star Roger Moore plays the piano for his wife, singer Dorothy Squires (1918 - 1998). (Photo by John Pratt/Keystone Features/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsStud Party27th September 1977: British actress Joan Collins, writer Jackie Collins, actor Roger Moore and his wife Luisa Mattioli at a party celebrating the release of 'The Stud', a film based on a novel by her sister. (Photo by Jones/Evening Standard/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsQuizzical13th January 1953: Film star Roger Moore. (Photo by Chaloner Woods/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsRoger Moorecirca 1955: British film star Roger Moore wearing a grey tank top in his modelling days, before he found fame as The Saint and James Bond. (Photo by Chaloner Woods/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsOctopussy1983: A laughing Roger Moore arrives at the premiere of the James Bond film 'Octopussy' with his co-star, Swedish actress Maud Adams. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsIvanhoe1958: British actor Roger Moore, later famed for his portrayals of The Saint and James Bond, stars as Sir Wilfred of Ivanhoe in a television remake of Walter Scott's classic novel 'Ivanhoe'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsLive And Let Die1973: British actor Roger Moore filming the new James Bond adventure 'Live and Let Die'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsRoger Moore1st November 1968: English actor Roger Moore is Gary Fenn in 'Crossplot', a thriller directed by Alvin Rakoff. (Photo by P. Shirley/Express/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsMoore & Mattioli26th November 1968: Roger Moore of the television series 'The Saint' at a London film premiere with his fiancee Luisa Mattioli. (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsTOPSHOT-GERMANY-BRITAIN-JAMES-BOND-WAX-TUSSAUDSTOPSHOT - Wax figures of James Bond actors (L-R) Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Daniel Craig, Sean Connery, George Lazenby and Pierce Brosnan are presented at the Madame Tussauds wax museum on October 4, 2016 in Berlin / AFP / STEFFI LOOS (Photo credit should read STEFFI LOOS/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsStars At Battersea7th May 1966: British actors, Roger Moore and Liz Fraser take a ride on the boating lake at Festival Gardens in Battersea, London. Both are taking part in the annual Star Gala Day organized by the Royal Variety Club in aid of children's charities. (Photo by Michael Webb/Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsThe Saint17th July 1968: British actor Roger Moore, recently voted as West Germany's most popular TV personality for his role as Simon Templar in 'The Saint'. (Photo by Peter Ruck/BIPs/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsYoung Roger Moorecirca 1955: English actor Roger Moore heads off on his morning ride in Hollywood. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsSquires And Moore20th June 1957: Welsh singer Dorothy Squires (1918 - 1998) arriving on vacation at London Airport with her husband Roger Moore and a large stuffed panda. (Photo by A. W. Cox/Cox/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsExploding Cigar?10th August 1972: British film and television actor Roger Moore. (Photo by Frank Tewkesbury/Evening Standard/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsRoger And Isabelle13th September 1965: English film actor Roger Moore opening the door of his Volvo for Isabelle McMillan in a scene from the television series 'The Saint'. (Photo by Len Trievnor/Express/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsSpy Who Loved Me3rd September 1976: Actors Roger Moore and Barbara Bach during the filming of 'The Spy Who Loved Me', in which they play James Bond and Major Anya Amasova. (Photo by Fred Mott/Evening Standard/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsRoger Moore1973: English film and television actor Roger Moore on location for the filming of the James Bond 007 movie 'Live and Let Die'. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsRoger Moore1973: English film and television actor Roger Moore on location for the filming of the James Bond 007 movie 'Live and Let Die'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsMoore And Morse1962: British actor Roger Moore (right) struggles with Barry Morse in a scene from the TV series 'The Saint'. (Photo by Keystone/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsBond Beauties17th August 1984: Film star Roger Moore (James Bond) and the Bond Girls from the film 'View to a Kill' directed by John Glen. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsHelp the Aged 'Living Legends' Award CeremonyWINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 5: Queen Elizabeth II greets Help The Aged Living Legend award winner, actor Sir Roger Moore, as compere, TV presenter Michael Parkinson, looks on at a ceremony at Windsor Castle, May 5, 2006 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Fiona Hanson - Pool/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsMoores At Bond PremiereEnglish actor Roger Moore with his wife Luisa Mattioli at the premiere of the James Bond film 'Live and Let Die', directed by Guy Hamilton, London, 5th July 1973. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The Years2007 World Magic AwardsSANTA MONICA, CA - OCTOBER 13: Actor Roger Moore poses at the 2007 World Magic Awards held at the Barker Hanger October 13, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsMoore-Mattioli WeddingItalian actress Luisa Mattioli and English actor Roger Moore outside Caxton Hall, London, after their wedding ceremony, 11th April 1969. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsPersuader MooreEnglish actor Roger Moore on set during filming of the TV series 'The Persuaders!', circa 1972. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The Years50th Monte Carlo TV Festival - Closing CeremonyMONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 10: British actor Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the Closing Ceremony of the 2010 Monte Carlo Television Festival held at Grimaldi Forum on June 10, 2010 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsPortrait of British actor Roger Moore taPortrait of British actor Roger Moore taken 13 April 1999, posing prior the premiere of the documentary "Children Without Childhood" in Cannes during the Mip TV fair. (Photo credit should read PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsRoger Moore In ParisBritish actor Roger Moore on set of the James Bond movie 'A View to a Kill' with half a car during filming in Paris, France in August 1984. (Photo by Larry Ellis/Express/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsBritish actor Roger Moore, 72, better knBritish actor Roger Moore, 72, better known as James Bond and The Saint, passes by a portrait of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak, 29 June 1999 upon his arrival in Cairo, where he will perform one of his toughest roles as ambassador to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF). (Photo credit should read MOHAMMED AL-SEHITI/AFP/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsA View To A KillIrish actress Alison Doody, British actress Fiona Fullerton, British actor Roger Moore and US actress Tanya Roberts pose for a group portrait at Pinewood Studios in London, in Iver Heath, England, United Kingdom, 1985. The four actors were at the studios to shoot the new James Bond film, 'A View To A Kill'. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsMonaco Royal Wedding - The Religious Wedding CeremonyMONACO - JULY 02: Sir Roger Moore attends the religious ceremony of the Royal Wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Princess Charlene of Monaco in the main courtyard at the Prince's Palace on July 2, 2011 in Monaco. The Roman-Catholic ceremony follows the civil wedding which was held in the Throne Room of the Prince's Palace of Monaco on July 1. With her marriage to the head of state of the Principality of Monaco, Charlene Wittstock has become Princess consort of Monaco and gains the title, Princess Charlene of Monaco. Celebrations including concerts and firework displays are being held across several days, attended by a guest list of global celebrities and heads of state. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsMonaco Royal Wedding - The Religious Wedding CeremonyMONACO - JULY 02: Sir Roger Moore and wife Kristina Tholstrup attend the religious ceremony of the Royal Wedding of Prince Albert II of Monaco to Princess Charlene of Monaco in the main courtyard at the Prince's Palace on July 2, 2011 in Monaco. The Roman-Catholic ceremony follows the civil wedding which was held in the Throne Room of the Prince's Palace of Monaco on July 1. With her marriage to the head of state of the Principality of Monaco, Charlene Wittstock has become Princess consort of Monaco and gains the title, Princess Charlene of Monaco. Celebrations including concerts and firework displays are being held across several days, attended by a guest list of global celebrities and heads of state. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The Years52nd Monte Carlo TV Festival - Opening CeremonyMONACO - JUNE 10: British actor Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup arrive at the opening ceremony of the 2012 Monte Carlo Television Festival held at Grimaldi Forum on June 10, 2012 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsSir Roger Moore - Book SigningLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 22: Sir Roger Moore meets fans and signs copies of his book 'Bond on Bond' at HMV, Oxford Street on October 22, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsSir Roger Moore - Book SigningLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - OCTOBER 22: Sir Roger Moore meets fans and signs copies of his book 'Bond on Bond' at HMV, Oxford Street on October 22, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsA Night Out With Michael Caine - Red Carpet ArrivalsLONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Sir Roger Moore and his wife Kristina Tholstrup attend A Night Out With Michael Caine at Royal Albert Hall on October 1, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsQueen Elizabeth II Hosts Dramatic Arts Reception At Buckingham PalaceLONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Sir Roger Moore and Kristina Tholstrup attend a Dramatic Arts Reception at Buckingham Palace on February 17, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsMoore And Mattioli On HoneymoonEnglish actor Roger Moore and his wife, Italian actress Luisa Mattioli, on their honeymoon in Cannes, France17th April 1969. (Photo by Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsBryan ForbesEnglish film director, screenwriter, and film producer, Bryan Forbes (1926 - 2013) announces his plans for upcoming feature films, 12th August 1969. L-R; (front row) English actor, Roger Moore, Russian-born British theatrical impresario, Bernard Delfont (1909 - 1994), Bryan Forbes, English actor Lionel Jeffries (1926 - 2010), (on ladder) British actress, Pamela Franklin, English actress and author, Nanette Newman, Hungarian-born actor, Sandor Eles (1936 - 2002), Michael Lewis, Irish stage, television and film actress, Sinéad Cusack, English actress, Michele Dotrice, and Gill King. (Photo by William Lovelace/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsThe Spies Who Loved MeFormer Prime Minister Harold Wilson (1916 - 1995) meets American actress Barbara Bach and British actor Roger Moore at Pinewood Studios, UK, on the set of the James Bond film 'The Spy Who Loved Me', 6th December 1976. Bach is in costume as her character, Russian spy Major Anya Amasova. (Photo by Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
  • Roger Moore Through The YearsMoore On Set Of 'The Saint'English actor Roger Moore on the set of the British TV series, 'The Saint', with model Angela Fountain, at Associated British Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire, 22nd February 1967. The are filming the episode, 'A Double In Diamonds'. (Photo by Mike McKeown/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Categories: Entertainment Features

