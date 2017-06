One Love Manchester Benefit Concert – June 4, 2017 BRITAIN-ATTACKS-MUSIC-SECURITY Police officers patrol around Old Trafford Cricket Ground ahead of the One Love Manchester tribute concert in Manchester on June 4, 2017. Nearly two weeks after a deadly suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester, US star Ariana Grande is planning to press ahead with a charity gig later on Sunday despite a terror attack on the streets of London. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony Devlin (Photo credit should read ANTHONY DEVLIN/AFP/Getty Images)